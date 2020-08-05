English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Catlin removed from English Championship for breaching coronavirus protocol

By Peter Thompson
Catlincropped

London, Aug 5: American John Catlin has been withdrawn from the European Tour's English Championship for a breach of coronavirus protocol.

Catlin was due to be in the field for the tournament at Hanbury Manor, but will not tee off on Thursday after leaving the bubble to visit a restaurant along with his caddie Nathan Mulrooney.

South African Wilco Nienaber will replace Catlin, who accepted his punishment for eating out on Tuesday evening.

Catlin said: "I apologise to my fellow players and everyone involved with the tournament this week for this error of judgement.

"I understand the European Tour's decision and accept the sanction."

Catlin's best performance on the European Tour came when he was tied for eighth at the Austrian Open last month.

More EUROPEAN TOUR News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 1,908,254 | World - 18,693,531
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, August 5, 2020, 17:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 5, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue