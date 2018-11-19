Howell ends 11-year title drought to deny record-breaking Rodgers

Howell held a one-shot advantage going into the final round at Sea Island Golf Club, but fellow American Rodgers set a new Tour record for the final two rounds to prolong the tournament.

Rodgers rocketed himself into contention with a 61 on Saturday and a closing eight-under 62 put him level with Howell – at the top of the leaderboard after each of the first three rounds – on 19 under.

Howell, who held a five-shot advantage during his third round, birdied three of the last four holes to sign for a three-under 67 after dropping a shot at the first and double-bogeying the second in Georgia.

The 39-year-old came agonisingly close to avoiding a play-off when a birdie putt from the edge of the green curled just past the hole and he missed another from 18 feet to win it at the first extra hole.

A third trip of the day down 18 for the compatriots settled it, Howell this time holding his nerve to sink a 12-foot birdie putt and claim his first Tour victory for 4,292 days.

Howell has now finished in the top three in 28 PGA Tour events, but this was only his third win.

Webb Simpson finished third on 18 under after ending his week with a five-under 65, while Ryan Blaum and Luke List were a further shot back.