Chess Olympiad All-Time Winners List: Russia, United States dominate the competition

More than 1700 players from 187 nations are going to participate in the biennial event which is the biggest chess tournament in the world. The International Chess Federation (FIDE) - which organises the tournament - gave India the right to host the 'Chess Olympiad' owing to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The first chess Olympiad was held in 1924 in Paris but it was unofficial, under the individual category. Attempts were made to include it in the 1924 Olympics but it failed because it was difficult to distinguish between amateur and professional players. FIDE was formed in 1924. In 1926, the second unofficial Chess Olympiad was held in Budapest, Hungary which was a team tournament, and was a part of the FIDE.

The 1st official Chess Olympiad was held in 1927 in London and the tournament was held. It was held annually and at regular intervals until World War II. Since 1950, the Olympiads have been held regularly every two years.

Let's take a look at the winners of the Chess Olympiad and the medal winners to date:

Year Event Host Gold Silver Bronze

1924

1st unofficial Chess Olympiad

The Chess Olympiad (individual)

Paris, France

Czechoslovakia 31

Hungary 30

Switzerland 29

1926

2nd unofficial Chess Olympiad

The Team Tournament

(part of FIDE summit)

Budapest, Hungary

Hungary 9

Kingdom of Serbs, Croats, and Slovenes 8

Romania 5

1927

1st Chess Olympiad

London, United Kingdom

Hungary 40

Denmark 38½

England 36½

1928

2nd Chess Olympiad

The Hague, Netherlands

Hungary 44

United States 39½

Poland 37

1930

3rd Chess Olympiad

Hamburg, Germany

Poland 48½

Hungary 47

Germany 44½

1931

4th Chess Olympiad

Prague, Czechoslovakia

United States 48

Poland 47

Czechoslovakia 46½

1933

5th Chess Olympiad

Folkestone, United Kingdom

United States 39

Czechoslovakia 37½

Sweden 34

1935

6th Chess Olympiad

Warsaw, Poland

United States 54

Sweden 52½

Poland 52

1936

3rd unofficial Chess Olympiad

non-FIDE unofficial Chess Olympiad

Munich, Germany

Hungary 110½

Poland 108

Germany 106½

1937

7th Chess Olympiad

Stockholm, Sweden

United States 54½

Hungary 48½

Poland 47

1939

8th Chess Olympiad

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Germany 36

Poland 35½

Estonia 33½

1950

9th Chess Olympiad

Dubrovnik, Yugoslavia

Yugoslavia 45½

Argentina 43½

West Germany 40½

1952

10th Chess Olympiad

Helsinki, Finland

Soviet Union 21

Argentina 19½

Yugoslavia 19

1954

11th Chess Olympiad

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Soviet Union 34

Argentina 27

Yugoslavia 26½

1956

12th Chess Olympiad

Moscow, Soviet Union

Soviet Union 31

Yugoslavia 26½

Hungary 26½

1958

13th Chess Olympiad

Munich, West Germany

Soviet Union 34½

Yugoslavia 29

Argentina 25½

1960

14th Chess Olympiad

Leipzig, East Germany

Soviet Union 34

United States 29

Yugoslavia 27

1962

15th Chess Olympiad

Varna, Bulgaria

Soviet Union 31½

Yugoslavia 28

Argentina 26

1964

16th Chess Olympiad

Tel Aviv, Israel

Soviet Union 36½

Yugoslavia 32

West Germany 30½

1966

17th Chess Olympiad

Havana, Cuba

Soviet Union 39½

United States 34½

Hungary 33½

1968

18th Chess Olympiad

Lugano, Switzerland

Soviet Union 39½

Yugoslavia 31

Bulgaria 30

1970

19th Chess Olympiad

Siegen, West Germany

Soviet Union 27½

Hungary 26½

Yugoslavia 26

1972

20th Chess Olympiad

Skopje, Yugoslavia

Soviet Union 42

Hungary 40½

Yugoslavia 38

1974

21st Chess Olympiad

Nice, France

Soviet Union 46

Yugoslavia 37½

United States 36½

1976

22nd Chess Olympiad #

Haifa, Israel

United States 37

Netherlands 36½

England 35½

1976

Against Chess Olympiad

Tripoli, Libya

El Salvador 38½

Tunisia 36

Pakistan 34½

1978

23rd Chess Olympiad

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Hungary 37

Soviet Union 36

United States 35

1980

24th Chess Olympiad

Valletta, Malta

Soviet Union 39

Hungary 39

Yugoslavia 35

1982

25th Chess Olympiad

Lucerne, Switzerland

Soviet Union 42½

Czechoslovakia 36

United States 35

1984

26th Chess Olympiad

Thessaloniki, Greece

Soviet Union 41

England 37

United States 35

1986

27th Chess Olympiad

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Soviet Union 40

England 39

United States 38

1988

28th Chess Olympiad

Thessaloniki, Greece

Soviet Union 40½

England 34½

Netherlands 34½

1990

29th Chess Olympiad

Novi Sad, Yugoslavia

Soviet Union 39

United States 35½

England 35½

1992

30th Chess Olympiad

Manila, Philippines

Russia 39

Uzbekistan 35

Armenia 34½

1994

31st Chess Olympiad

Moscow, Russia

Russia 37½

Bosnia and Herzegovina 35

Russia "B" 34½

1996

32nd Chess Olympiad

Yerevan, Armenia

Russia 38½

Ukraine 35

United States 34

1998

33rd Chess Olympiad

Elista, Russia

Russia 35½

United States 34½

Ukraine 32½

2000

34th Chess Olympiad

Istanbul, Turkey

Russia 38

Germany 37

Ukraine 35½

2002

35th Chess Olympiad

Bled, Slovenia

Russia 38½

Hungary 37½

Armenia 35

2004

36th Chess Olympiad

Calvià, Spain

Ukraine 39½

Russia 36½

Armenia 36½

2006

37th Chess Olympiad

Turin, Italy

Armenia 36

China 34

United States 33

2008

38th Chess Olympiad

Dresden, Germany

Armenia 19

Israel 18

United States 17

2010

39th Chess Olympiad

Khanty-Mansiysk, Russia

Ukraine 19

Russia 18

Israel 17

2012

40th Chess Olympiad

Istanbul, Turkey

Armenia 19

Russia 19

Ukraine 18

2014

41st Chess Olympiad

Tromsø, Norway

China 19

Hungary 17

India 17

2016

42nd Chess Olympiad

Baku, Azerbaijan

United States 20

Ukraine 20

Russia 18

2018

43rd Chess Olympiad

Batumi, Georgia

China 18

United States 18

Russia 18

2020

Online Chess Olympiad $

(Virtual)

India = Russia

-

United States

2021

Online Chess Olympiad $

China (Virtual)

Russia

United States

India

2022

44th Chess Olympiad

Chennai, India Yet to start Yet to start Yet to start

2024

45th Chess Olympiad

Budapest, Hungary

'#' During the 1976 Olympiad, the Soviet Union and other communist and Arabic countries did not compete due to political reasons.

'$' FIDE organised the online olympiads in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

'=' Russia and India were subsequently declared joint winners after several Indian team members experienced connectivity issues due to a global outage of Cloudflare servers in the 2020 Online Chess Olympiad.