Chess Olympiad All-Time Winners List: Russia, United States dominate the competition

The 44th edition of the Chess Olympiad will be held between July 28 and August 10 in Chennai and it is the first time that India has bagged the rights to host an event like this.
More than 1700 players from 187 nations are going to participate in the biennial event which is the biggest chess tournament in the world. The International Chess Federation (FIDE) - which organises the tournament - gave India the right to host the 'Chess Olympiad' owing to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
The first chess Olympiad was held in 1924 in Paris but it was unofficial, under the individual category. Attempts were made to include it in the 1924 Olympics but it failed because it was difficult to distinguish between amateur and professional players. FIDE was formed in 1924. In 1926, the second unofficial Chess Olympiad was held in Budapest, Hungary which was a team tournament, and was a part of the FIDE.
The 1st official Chess Olympiad was held in 1927 in London and the tournament was held. It was held annually and at regular intervals until World War II. Since 1950, the Olympiads have been held regularly every two years.
Let's take a look at the winners of the Chess Olympiad and the medal winners to date:
|Year
|Event
|Host
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|
1924
|
1st unofficial Chess Olympiad
The Chess Olympiad (individual)
|
Paris, France
|
Czechoslovakia 31
|
Hungary 30
|
Switzerland 29
|
1926
|
2nd unofficial Chess Olympiad
The Team Tournament
(part of FIDE summit)
|
Budapest, Hungary
|
Hungary 9
|
Kingdom of Serbs, Croats, and Slovenes 8
|
Romania 5
|
1927
|
1st Chess Olympiad
|
London, United Kingdom
|
Hungary 40
|
Denmark 38½
|
England 36½
|
1928
|
2nd Chess Olympiad
|
The Hague, Netherlands
|
Hungary 44
|
United States 39½
|
Poland 37
|
1930
|
3rd Chess Olympiad
|
Hamburg, Germany
|
Poland 48½
|
Hungary 47
|
Germany 44½
|
1931
|
4th Chess Olympiad
|
Prague, Czechoslovakia
|
United States 48
|
Poland 47
|
Czechoslovakia 46½
|
1933
|
5th Chess Olympiad
|
Folkestone, United Kingdom
|
United States 39
|
Czechoslovakia 37½
|
Sweden 34
|
1935
|
6th Chess Olympiad
|
Warsaw, Poland
|
United States 54
|
Sweden 52½
|
Poland 52
|
1936
|
3rd unofficial Chess Olympiad
non-FIDE unofficial Chess Olympiad
|
Munich, Germany
|
Hungary 110½
|
Poland 108
|
Germany 106½
|
1937
|
7th Chess Olympiad
|
Stockholm, Sweden
|
United States 54½
|
Hungary 48½
|
Poland 47
|
1939
|
8th Chess Olympiad
|
Buenos Aires, Argentina
|
Germany 36
|
Poland 35½
|
Estonia 33½
|
1950
|
9th Chess Olympiad
|
Dubrovnik, Yugoslavia
|
Yugoslavia 45½
|
Argentina 43½
|
West Germany 40½
|
1952
|
10th Chess Olympiad
|
Helsinki, Finland
|
Soviet Union 21
|
Argentina 19½
|
Yugoslavia 19
|
1954
|
11th Chess Olympiad
|
Amsterdam, Netherlands
|
Soviet Union 34
|
Argentina 27
|
Yugoslavia 26½
|
1956
|
12th Chess Olympiad
|
Moscow, Soviet Union
|
Soviet Union 31
|
Yugoslavia 26½
|
Hungary 26½
|
1958
|
13th Chess Olympiad
|
Munich, West Germany
|
Soviet Union 34½
|
Yugoslavia 29
|
Argentina 25½
|
1960
|
14th Chess Olympiad
|
Leipzig, East Germany
|
Soviet Union 34
|
United States 29
|
Yugoslavia 27
|
1962
|
15th Chess Olympiad
|
Varna, Bulgaria
|
Soviet Union 31½
|
Yugoslavia 28
|
Argentina 26
|
1964
|
16th Chess Olympiad
|
Tel Aviv, Israel
|
Soviet Union 36½
|
Yugoslavia 32
|
West Germany 30½
|
1966
|
17th Chess Olympiad
|
Havana, Cuba
|
Soviet Union 39½
|
United States 34½
|
Hungary 33½
|
1968
|
18th Chess Olympiad
|
Lugano, Switzerland
|
Soviet Union 39½
|
Yugoslavia 31
|
Bulgaria 30
|
1970
|
19th Chess Olympiad
|
Siegen, West Germany
|
Soviet Union 27½
|
Hungary 26½
|
Yugoslavia 26
|
1972
|
20th Chess Olympiad
|
Skopje, Yugoslavia
|
Soviet Union 42
|
Hungary 40½
|
Yugoslavia 38
|
1974
|
21st Chess Olympiad
|
Nice, France
|
Soviet Union 46
|
Yugoslavia 37½
|
United States 36½
|
1976
|
22nd Chess Olympiad #
|
Haifa, Israel
|
United States 37
|
Netherlands 36½
|
England 35½
|
1976
|
Against Chess Olympiad
|
Tripoli, Libya
|
El Salvador 38½
|
Tunisia 36
|
Pakistan 34½
|
1978
|
23rd Chess Olympiad
|
Buenos Aires, Argentina
|
Hungary 37
|
Soviet Union 36
|
United States 35
|
1980
|
24th Chess Olympiad
|
Valletta, Malta
|
Soviet Union 39
|
Hungary 39
|
Yugoslavia 35
|
1982
|
25th Chess Olympiad
|
Lucerne, Switzerland
|
Soviet Union 42½
|
Czechoslovakia 36
|
United States 35
|
1984
|
26th Chess Olympiad
|
Thessaloniki, Greece
|
Soviet Union 41
|
England 37
|
United States 35
|
1986
|
27th Chess Olympiad
|
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
|
Soviet Union 40
|
England 39
|
United States 38
|
1988
|
28th Chess Olympiad
|
Thessaloniki, Greece
|
Soviet Union 40½
|
England 34½
|
Netherlands 34½
|
1990
|
29th Chess Olympiad
|
Novi Sad, Yugoslavia
|
Soviet Union 39
|
United States 35½
|
England 35½
|
1992
|
30th Chess Olympiad
|
Manila, Philippines
|
Russia 39
|
Uzbekistan 35
|
Armenia 34½
|
1994
|
31st Chess Olympiad
|
Moscow, Russia
|
Russia 37½
|
Bosnia and Herzegovina 35
|
Russia "B" 34½
|
1996
|
32nd Chess Olympiad
|
Yerevan, Armenia
|
Russia 38½
|
Ukraine 35
|
United States 34
|
1998
|
33rd Chess Olympiad
|
Elista, Russia
|
Russia 35½
|
United States 34½
|
Ukraine 32½
|
2000
|
34th Chess Olympiad
|
Istanbul, Turkey
|
Russia 38
|
Germany 37
|
Ukraine 35½
|
2002
|
35th Chess Olympiad
|
Bled, Slovenia
|
Russia 38½
|
Hungary 37½
|
Armenia 35
|
2004
|
36th Chess Olympiad
|
Calvià, Spain
|
Ukraine 39½
|
Russia 36½
|
Armenia 36½
|
2006
|
37th Chess Olympiad
|
Turin, Italy
|
Armenia 36
|
China 34
|
United States 33
|
2008
|
38th Chess Olympiad
|
Dresden, Germany
|
Armenia 19
|
Israel 18
|
United States 17
|
2010
|
39th Chess Olympiad
|
Khanty-Mansiysk, Russia
|
Ukraine 19
|
Russia 18
|
Israel 17
|
2012
|
40th Chess Olympiad
|
Istanbul, Turkey
|
Armenia 19
|
Russia 19
|
Ukraine 18
|
2014
|
41st Chess Olympiad
|
Tromsø, Norway
|
China 19
|
Hungary 17
|
India 17
|
2016
|
42nd Chess Olympiad
|
Baku, Azerbaijan
|
United States 20
|
Ukraine 20
|
Russia 18
|
2018
|
43rd Chess Olympiad
|
Batumi, Georgia
|
China 18
|
United States 18
|
Russia 18
|
2020
|
Online Chess Olympiad $
|
(Virtual)
|
India = Russia
|
-
|
United States
|
2021
|
Online Chess Olympiad $
|
China (Virtual)
|
Russia
|
United States
|
India
|
2022
|
44th Chess Olympiad
|
Chennai, India
|Yet to start
|Yet to start
|Yet to start
|
2024
|
45th Chess Olympiad
|
Budapest, Hungary
'#' During the 1976 Olympiad, the Soviet Union and other communist and Arabic countries did not compete due to political reasons.
'$' FIDE organised the online olympiads in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
'=' Russia and India were subsequently declared joint winners after several Indian team members experienced connectivity issues due to a global outage of Cloudflare servers in the 2020 Online Chess Olympiad.
