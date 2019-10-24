Clippers' Beverley fined for throwing ball into crowd against Lakers

Beverley and the Clippers celebrated their season-opening 112-102 victory over city rivals the Lakers at Staples Center on Tuesday (October 22).

Following the buzzer, Beverley threw the ball underhand into the crowd, leading to a fine from the NBA on Wednesday.

While it is clear the 31-year-old was not attempting to harm anyone in the crowd, the league still found the action egregious enough to fine him.

Beverley is known around the league as a hard-nosed, in-your-face defender, but does not have a significant history when it comes to fines or suspensions.

In the win against LeBron James and the Lakers, Beverley had two points, 10 rebounds and six assists on one-of-seven shooting.

The Arkansas product re-signed with the Clippers in the offseason on a three-year deal for just under $40million.