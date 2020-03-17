Coronavirus: Japan aiming for 'complete' Olympics with fans in attendance

Prime minister Shinzo Abe stated on Saturday that the plan remains to stage the Games as intended in July, despite some calls for a postponement, including from United States president Donald Trump.

The International Olympic Commitee (IOC) is due to meet on Tuesday to discuss the Olympics and the qualifying events that have had schedules badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at a news conference, Olympic minister Seiko Hashimoto echoed Abe's confidence that the Tokyo Games would be going ahead.

When asked whether the intention is to stage a "complete" Olympics, with fans present and abiding by the schedule, she replied: "That's correct. That's what we are aiming for.

"We will do our utmost to prepare as scheduled so that the International Olympic Committee will be convinced we are capable of hosting the games."

Japan has had 847 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 28 deaths.