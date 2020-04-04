English
Coronavirus: Durant shocked in first round of NBA 2K20 tournament

By Sacha Pisani
Kevin-Durant-100919-usnews-getty-ftr
There was an early upset in the charity tournament, which is raising money amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

LA, April 4: Brooklyn Nets superstar and top seed Kevin Durant was upset in the opening round of the NBA 2K20 tournament on Friday.

With the NBA postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic, a charity tournament has been put together to raise money in support of COVID-19 relief efforts.

Winner of the single-elimination Xbox One tournament will receive $100,000 to give to charity, but Durant was a high-profile casualty on the opening day.

In the first matchup, two-time NBA champion Durant used the Los Angeles Clippers but lost to 16th seed and Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr.

Jones' Milwaukee Bucks topped Durant's Clippers 78-62 to advance to the quarter-finals.

The tournament, aired on ESPN, will run through to April 11.

Story first published: Saturday, April 4, 2020, 9:10 [IST]
