Coronavirus: It was nice to feel it – McIlroy happy to be back in charity match

By Dejan Kalinic

Florida, May 18: World number one Rory McIlroy was glad to be back in action, albeit in a charity match alongside Dustin Johnson.

McIlroy and Johnson beat Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff in the TaylorMade Driving Relief skins match, raising more than $5.5million for coronavirus relief.

But McIlroy was simply happy to be back playing, with the PGA Tour season set to restart next month.

"It was good, it was nice to feel it again. It's only been nine weeks since The Players [Championship], it feels much longer than that," the Northern Irishman said, via the PGA Tour.

"Obviously we just went through a very unprecedented time. We're used to feeling like that week in and week out, so to be at home for these few weeks and not feel that, it was nice to get back out here.

"It's a different setting than what we're used to, but to get the competitive juices going again, it was nice to feel it."

McIlroy has announced he plans to play the first three tournaments back, beginning with the Charles Schwab Challenge starting June 11.

Story first published: Monday, May 18, 2020, 11:00 [IST]
