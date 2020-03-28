English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus: Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Utah Jazz players cleared after quarantining

By Liam Blackburn
Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and the rest of Utah Jazzs team and staff have been cleared after self-isolating due to coronavirus
Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and the rest of Utah Jazz's team and staff have been cleared after self-isolating due to coronavirus

New York, March 28: Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and the rest of Utah Jazz's team and staff have been cleared after self-isolating due to coronavirus.

The NBA suspended the league on March 11 after a Jazz player tested positive for COVID-19 moments before Utah were due to face the Oklahoma City Thunder.

All-Stars Gobert and Mitchell both subsequently confirmed they had coronavirus, with all Jazz players in either quarantine or isolation since the Thunder game was scrapped.

Now, having served the recommended 14-day period of isolation, all players and staff have been cleared by the Utah Department of Health as they are no longer considered at risk of passing the virus on.

A statement from the Jazz read: "Fourteen days after being tested for COVID-19, all Utah Jazz players and staff have completed their respective periods of isolation and quarantine and have been cleared by the Utah Department of Health [UDOH].

"The UDOH has determined that all Jazz players and staff, including Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, no longer pose a risk of infection to others."

The Jazz added that players would continue to observe social-distancing and only leave their homes for necessary trips.

Shortly after his team's statement, guard Mitchell posted a gif of a child dancing on a chair.

Earlier this week Gobert, who has donated more than $500,000 to part-time employees of the Jazz and coronavirus-related services, said a loss of smell and taste were two of the symptoms he had suffered from.

The NBA season reminds suspended indefinitely, with the United States having nearly 100,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, more than any other country.

More BASKETBALL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: basketball nba utah jazz coronavirus
Story first published: Saturday, March 28, 2020, 0:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 28, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue