English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus: UFC president White targeting May 9 for next event

By Sacha Pisani

Las Vegas, April 15: UFC president Dana White is planning to stage his next event on May 9 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

UFC 249 was called off last week due to the COVID-19 crisis, which has claimed the lives of at least 126,600 people worldwide.

The event – originally scheduled to be held in Brooklyn on April 18 – was set to be headlined by Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje after the latter replaced unbeaten lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov because of travel issues.

Despite White's best efforts in trying to secure an alternative location at Tachi Palace in California, ESPN asked the UFC boss to postpone the event.

But White is still eager to deliver mixed martial arts action as soon as possible, telling ESPN he is working on his next event at a location to be determined.

According to ESPN, the targeted card for May 9 includes Ferguson's showdown with Gaethje and Donald Cerrone versus Anthony Pettis.

More UFC News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 10,815 | World - 1,923,848
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, April 15, 2020, 7:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 15, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue