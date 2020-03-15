English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus: Jazz star Gobert donates $500,000 to part-time employees, COVID-19 services

By Sacha Pisani
Rudy Gobert

New York, March 15: Utah Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert has donated $500,000 to part-time employees of the NBA franchise and coronavirus-related services.

Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the Jazz's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder to be postponed on Wednesday before the NBA suspended the league indefinitely later that day.

The Frenchman mocked the measures in place to prevent the virus from spreading by jokingly touching reporters' microphones when leaving a news conference earlier this week, prompting an apology from the 27-year-old.

With the NBA on hiatus amid the global pandemic, impacting workers across the league, Gobert will contribute $200,000 in aid to part-time employees at Vivint Smart Home Arena, $100,000 each to assist families affected by COVID-19 in Utah and Oklahoma City and €100,000 to the French health care system.

"I am humbled by the tireless efforts and care of people around the globe for those affected by COVID-19, especially my own communities of Utah and France, in addition to my appreciation for the state of Oklahoma and my care there, and of course, my Utah Jazz family," Gobert said.

"I know there are countless ways that people have been impacted. These donations are a small token that reflect my appreciation and support for all those impacted and are the first of many steps I will take to try and make a positive difference, while continuing to learn more about COVID-19 and educate others. Much gratitude, RG."

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said the season will not resume for at least 30 days amid coronavirus, which continues to disrupt sport.

More CORONAVIRUS News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: coronavirus nba utah jazz basketball
Story first published: Sunday, March 15, 2020, 6:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 15, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue