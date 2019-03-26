English

He's been so fun to watch! - White pays tribute to retiring McGregor

By Opta
Conor McGregor posted on social media that his fighting career was over
Las Vegas, March 26: Dana White paid tribute to former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor after the Irishman announced his retirement.

McGregor had hinted at a return to the octagon once he had served his six-month ban for the brawl after his fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October – which the Russian won.

Speaking to Jimmy Fallon on Monday's Tonight Show, McGregor said: "We're in talks for July, so we'll see what happens. I am in shape and I am ready, so let's see what happens.

"I don't necessarily need to fight, I am set for life, my family is set for life. But I am eager to fight."

However, hours later he posted on social media that his fighting career was over, and White was full of praise for the former featherweight and lightweight champion.

"He has the money to retire and his whiskey is killin' it," White told ESPN. "It totally makes sense. If I was him I would retire too.

"He's retiring from fighting. Not from working. The whiskey will keep him busy and I'm sure he has other things he's working on.

"He has been so fun to watch. He has accomplished incredible things in this sport. I am so happy for him and I look forward to seeing him be as successful outside of the octagon as he was in it."

IPL 2019: Ashwin 'Mankads' Buttler
    Story first published: Tuesday, March 26, 2019, 13:30 [IST]
