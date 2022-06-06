Delhi Billiards & Snooker Association announces H S Bhogal Memorial 6 Red Snooker Tournament

This tournament will be followed by the Wilson Jones Delhi State XXXXV Billiards & Snooker Championship in the month of September 2022. The announcement was made by the DBSA President, Vijay Goel. The year 2022 is the birth centenary year of Late Wilson Jones, who was the first Indian to win the World Amateur Billiards Title in 1958.

DBSA was set up by Wilson Jones in the year 1978, at Maurya Shereton, when Exhibition matches were held to promote the cue sports. HS Bhogal died in January 2022 and was Jt. Secretary of DBSA for over 35 years. He was also a coach in Delhi and nurtured the budding talent.