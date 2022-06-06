English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Delhi Billiards & Snooker Association announces H S Bhogal Memorial 6 Red Snooker Tournament

By

New Delhi, June 6: The Delhi Billiards & Snooker Association is going to organise the HS Bhogal Memorial North Zone 6 Red Snooker Tournament from July 26, 2022 at Megapool Academy, Dwaraka, New Delhi. The tournament carries total prize money of Rs 1.50 lakhs.

This tournament will be followed by the Wilson Jones Delhi State XXXXV Billiards & Snooker Championship in the month of September 2022. The announcement was made by the DBSA President, Vijay Goel. The year 2022 is the birth centenary year of Late Wilson Jones, who was the first Indian to win the World Amateur Billiards Title in 1958.

DBSA was set up by Wilson Jones in the year 1978, at Maurya Shereton, when Exhibition matches were held to promote the cue sports. HS Bhogal died in January 2022 and was Jt. Secretary of DBSA for over 35 years. He was also a coach in Delhi and nurtured the budding talent.

Comments

MORE SNOOKER NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
See Dhoni's new interest!
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Read more about: snooker billiards delhi
Story first published: Monday, June 6, 2022, 18:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 6, 2022

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments