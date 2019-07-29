Delhi sisters win gold medals at Kimunyong Cup International Open Taekwondo Championship in Seoul

While Aanavi (10 years) won two gold medals and one bronze medal; Aadya (8 years) won a gold medal and one bronze. Both the girls study in DP Vasant Kunj.

A G1 event, with over 4,500 participants from 65 countries, the 2019 Kimunyong Cup International Open Taekwondo Championships ("2019 Kimunyong Cup") marked its grand opening in Seoul 12-17 July 2019 to commemorate and honor the late Dr. Un-Yong Kim, the founding president of the World Taekwondo Federation and Kukkiwon, the center of Taekwondo culture.

"We are grateful to the school for their unstinted support & continuing cooperation. We would also like to thank Grandmaster Lee Jeonghee & our coach, Master Praban Saikia for being our inspiration & guide" said the sisters. Both the sisters in June 2019 had participated in a 40 day long battery Training in Daegu, South Korea.

Sport lovers, Aanavi & Aadya started learning Taekwondo at the ages of 4 & 3 respectively. They have participated in several Taekwondo Championships including Kukkiwon Cup 2017, 2018-2019 & Mumbai Consul Cup 2017-2018.

They intend to represent India in Taekwondo Championships on a global platform. They would like to promote this sport amongst all youngsters as a great form of physical & mental fitness.

Under Dr Un-Yong Kim's leadership, Taekwondo, today has become a popular martial art sport practiced by 150 million people in 209 countries.

The Kimunyong Cup is a fully fledged international Taekwondo Competition approved by the World Taekwondo (Federation). The 2019 Kimunyong Cup was held with the aim of promoting the spirit of Taekwondo as a Korean martial art sport rooted in ancient Korean culture and to foster a broad base of national and international sports talented individuals to promote sports diplomacy.

Source: Media Release