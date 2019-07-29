Delhi sisters win gold medals at Kimunyong Cup International Open Taekwondo Championship in Seoul

New Delhi, 29 July: Delhi sisters Aanavi Singh Rana and Aadya Singh Rana have won three gold medals and two bronze medals at the prestigious Kimunyong Cup International Open Taekwondo Championship, held at JangChung Arena Seoul, Republic of Korea from 15th July 2019 - 17th July 2019.
While Aanavi (10 years) won two gold medals and one bronze medal; Aadya (8 years) won a gold medal and one bronze. Both the girls study in DP Vasant Kunj.
A G1 event, with over 4,500 participants from 65 countries, the 2019 Kimunyong Cup International Open Taekwondo Championships ("2019 Kimunyong Cup") marked its grand opening in Seoul 12-17 July 2019 to commemorate and honor the late Dr. Un-Yong Kim, the founding president of the World Taekwondo Federation and Kukkiwon, the center of Taekwondo culture.
"We are grateful to the school for their unstinted support & continuing cooperation. We would also like to thank Grandmaster Lee Jeonghee & our coach, Master Praban Saikia for being our inspiration & guide" said the sisters. Both the sisters in June 2019 had participated in a 40 day long battery Training in Daegu, South Korea.
Sport lovers, Aanavi & Aadya started learning Taekwondo at the ages of 4 & 3 respectively. They have participated in several Taekwondo Championships including Kukkiwon Cup 2017, 2018-2019 & Mumbai Consul Cup 2017-2018.
They intend to represent India in Taekwondo Championships on a global platform. They would like to promote this sport amongst all youngsters as a great form of physical & mental fitness.
Under Dr Un-Yong Kim's leadership, Taekwondo, today has become a popular martial art sport practiced by 150 million people in 209 countries.
The Kimunyong Cup is a fully fledged international Taekwondo Competition approved by the World Taekwondo (Federation). The 2019 Kimunyong Cup was held with the aim of promoting the spirit of Taekwondo as a Korean martial art sport rooted in ancient Korean culture and to foster a broad base of national and international sports talented individuals to promote sports diplomacy.
Source: Media Release