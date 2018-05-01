Deontay Wilder fight 'one of three main choices' for Anthony Joshua

Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn was left frustrated when he was unable to arrange talks with Wilder's team in New York last week after labelling the WBC champion's $50 million offer for a unification bout a PR stunt.

Hearn junior revealed he is considering making a counterproposal this week, but his father said American Wilder will not necessarily be the next opponent for the WBO, WBA and IBF strap holder.

The Matchroom Sport chairman said: "Anthony Joshua calls the shots.

"He has a choice. I think his preference is Alexander Povetkin for his mandatory, Jarrell Miller is in the top five, and Deontay Wilder.

"They're his three main choices and I expect him to make his mind up in the next seven to 10 days. He's a smart young man and the final decision is always made by him."

Hearn senior reiterated his son's stance over an offer Wilder made in an email last week.

"It's very strange, because we've never had an offer from Wilder's management, but we've had an offer from Wilder," he added.

"He said he'd give us $50m, but I don't think he's got $50m. There was no contract."

