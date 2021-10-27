Despite change of opponent, Ritu Phogat still confident of advancing into Atomweight GP Final

Phogat was supposed to face Japanese judoka Itsuki Hirata at ONE: NEXTGEN this Friday (October 29), but the latter pulled out of the tournament due to an undisclosed medical condition.

Despite the last-minute change, the Commonwealth Wrestling Gold Medalist believes she still holds the upper hand in the contest.

Ritu Phogat gets new opponent in ONE Women’s Atomweight Grand Prix semifinals

"I was really hoping to fight Hirata because that's something that the public demanded," Phogat said. "Although it comes at the eleventh hour, I'm confident about my skills and my training. I know I can take on anyone. It's not something that shakes me up."

While some athletes might have viewed the sudden change of opponent as a setback, Phogat does not think the same way. Besides, Phogat has enjoyed a full training camp in preparation for her semifinal appearance, and that could be another advantage in favour of the Indian megastar.

That does not mean Ritu will take her opponent lightly. The number-four-ranked atomweight contender knows just how good her foe is, and she is prepared to face the best version of Olsim at the Singapore Indoor Stadium this Friday.

However, Phogat admits there are some holes in her rival's arsenal, and she promises to take advantage of it when the time is right.

"I wouldn't want to underestimate my opponent. I've seen certain gaps, but I don't want to disrespect Jenelyn by calling it out publicly," the 27-year-old martial artist said.

"I'm ready to fight Olsim, but I don't want to speak about her weaknesses because I know she deserves her spot in the GP."

Phogat may have declined to comment on her opponent's weaknesses, but she certainly knows what Olsim is capable of in the striking department. That was clear in Olsim's last outing when she defeated Bi "Killer Bee" Nguyen at ONE: BATTLEGROUND III in August this year.

Whether or not Olsim comes out with a similar game plan remains to be seen. The only thing that matters to Phogat now is a highlight-reel victory, which will book her ticket into the final of the inaugural women's Grand Prix.

"I want to make it a clear win for myself and not leave it to the hands of the judges. All I'm focused on right now is to wrap up this match as soon as I can."

Here is a look at the updated ONE: NEXTGEN Card:

• Atomweight World GP Semifinal: Stamp Fairtex vs. Julie Mezabarba

• Heavyweight Kickboxing: Anderson Silva vs. Iraj Azizpour

• Heavyweight - Mixed Martial Arts: Kirill Grishenko vs. Dustin Joynson

• Strawweight - Mixed Martial Arts: Miao Li Tao vs. Jeremy Miado

• Light Heavyweight - Kickboxing: Beybulat Isaev vs. Bogdan Stoica

Catch all the action from ONE: NEXTGEN this Friday (October 29), live on Disney+ Hotstar or Star Sports Select 2 at 6 pm (IST).

Source: Media Release