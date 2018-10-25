LeBron and Lakers top Suns for first win

James arrived in Los Angeles amid much fanfare but the three-time champion was unable to prevent the Lakers from posting a 0-3 win-loss record to open the campaign.

But, James and the Lakers finally had something to cheer about after beating the Phoenix Suns 131-113 on Wednesday.

James almost posted the 74th triple-double of his career, finishing with 19 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds before sitting out the fourth quarter midweek.

Speaking after the Lakers improved to 1-3, James told reporters: "It feels great. It's a win period.

"It feels good for us to know what we've been doing over at training camp and past few games, to continue to get better.

"We've got better and we want to continue that going forward.""We stuck to the gameplan. We came in trying to get them out of their sets," James said post-game.

"We knew if we let a young team like this get comfortable, they are going to be very dangerous like they showed in their first game ."

Meanwhile, Suns star Devin Booker sustained a strained left hamstring in Phoenix's defeat.

Booker scored a team-high 23 points on eight-of-16 shooting with seven rebounds and seven assists.

The 21-year-old was replaced by Jamal Crawford with less than two minutes remaining in the third quarter. The Suns were down 81-99 when Booker was taken out of the game.

Lance Stephenson top-scored with 23 points, while JaVale McGee had 20 against the Suns.