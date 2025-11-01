More sports Donovan And Giddey Emphasise Focus As Bulls Maintain Unbeaten Start To Season The Chicago Bulls are off to a perfect start this season, but coach Billy Donovan and player Josh Giddey stress the need for focus moving forward. With key victories against playoff contenders, they acknowledge that there is still much work ahead. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, November 1, 2025, 16:46 [IST]

The Chicago Bulls have made an impressive start to the season, winning their first five games for the first time since the 1996-97 season. Despite this strong beginning, coach Billy Donovan remains cautious. The Bulls are currently the only team in the Eastern Conference without a loss, following a 135-125 win over the New York Knicks, led by Josh Giddey's career-high 32 points.

Giddey also contributed significantly with 10 rebounds and nine assists, showcasing his best performance since joining the Bulls last season. He scored 21 points in the first half alone, helping Chicago establish a 72-53 lead. Giddey matched his career best by hitting four three-pointers in one half. Over five games, he averages 22 points, eight assists, and 8.8 rebounds with a shooting percentage of 48%, including 45% from beyond the arc.

Alongside Giddey, six other Bulls players scored in double figures during their recent victory. The team collectively achieved 31 assists on 45 field goals. This depth is a testament to their teamwork and ability to share responsibilities on the court. "We feel good as a group of where we're at right now," Giddey stated, acknowledging that there's still much work ahead.

Nikola Vucevic added to the team's success with 26 points, while Ayo Dosunmu came off the bench to contribute 22 points and nine assists. The Bulls' early victories include wins against projected playoff teams like New York, Orlando Magic, Atlanta Hawks, and Detroit Pistons. Their upcoming schedule includes another game against the Knicks before returning home to face the Philadelphia Sixers.

Coach Donovan celebrated his 200th win with Chicago against New York but emphasized staying grounded despite their early success. "It's very early," Donovan said. "It's five games... We get a lot more ways to go." He highlighted the importance of belief and strong relationships within the team as key factors contributing to their winning streak.

Donovan praised his players' mentality and connection: "The mentality that they believe... is very powerful." He stressed that maintaining focus is crucial as they navigate through this promising start. The coach's approach reflects a balance between celebrating achievements and preparing for future challenges.

The Bulls' current form marks only the third time in franchise history they've started so well. Not since Michael Jordan's era have they been unbeaten at this stage of a season. As they continue their campaign, maintaining this momentum will be vital for sustaining their position in the league.