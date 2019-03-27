Dos Anjos vs. Lee to headline UFC debut in Rochester

Plus the card will also feature, a high-stakes rematch at bantamweight between undefeated prospect Aspen Ladd and Sijara Eubanks in the co-main event.

These two fights headline, UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: Dos Anjos vs. Lee, which will stream live from Blue Cross Arena exclusively on ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 18, with prelims kicking off at 5 p.m. ET. Doors open at 4 p.m. ET.

All UFC live events on ESPN+ will also be available in English and Spanish. In India, Sony Pictures Network will telecast the main card of the event.

New division, new opponents. @MotownPhenom moves up to take on @RdosAnjosMMA in the main event at #UFCRochester on May 18! 🎟 on sale 3/29 pic.twitter.com/0NXPZTpE4A — UFC (@ufc) March 20, 2019

A perennial top contender since joining UFC over a decade ago, Dos Anjos has defeated some of the biggest names in the sport. He holds impressive victories over former champions Anthony Pettis, Benson Henderson and Robbie Lawler.

A fan-favorite for his aggressive fighting style, Dos Anjos now aims to work his way back into the title picture by spoiling Lee's welterweight debut and earning his eighth UFC post-fight bonus.

Hailed as the next generation of MMA talent since he debuted in the UFC at just 21 years old, Lee looks to make a statement in his welterweight debut. While at lightweight, Lee impressed with notable stoppage victories over Francisco Trinaldo, Michael Chiesa and Edson Barboza.

Now, Lee intends to make an immediate impact in his new division by being the first man to finish Dos Anjos at 170-pounds and asserting himself as one of the top contenders for the belt.

One of the top rising women's prospects in the UFC, Ladd aims to break into the top-5 rankings for the first time in her career. Still only 24 years old, Ladd has finished all but one of her opponents, including stopping former title challenger Tonya Evinger and multiple-time Muay Thai world champion Lina Lansberg.

Now, Ladd looks to improve on the only decision victory on her resume by being the first person to finish Eubanks in their rematch.

A multiple-time jiu-jitsu world champion, Eubanks competes at bantamweight for the first time in her UFC tenure. A finalist on The Ultimate Fighter: 26, Eubanks has established herself as one of the top contenders in women's MMA by following her appearance on the show with dominant victories over Lauren Murphy and Roxanne Modafferi.

Now, Eubanks looks to even the score with Ladd and show that she is worthy of title contention in any division she competes in.

Announced bouts on the card include:

• Heavyweight winner of The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil 3 and the current No. 12-ranked middleweight contender Antonio Carlos Junior aims to extend his winning streak to six when he battles Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series signee Ian Heinisch.

• Looking for her eight stoppage victory in a row, Megan Anderson welcomes the debuting Felicia Spencer to the UFC women's featherweight division.

• Looking to stay unbeaten at middleweight in the UFC, Zak Cummings intends to hand undefeated prospect Trevin Giles his first career loss.

• Lightweight winner of The Ultimate Fighter: 27 Michael Trizano looks to maintain his perfect record by taking out Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series signee Grant Dawson.

• In a light heavyweight slugfest that is sure to please fans, Patrick Cummins meets proven veteran Ed Herman.

Source: Press Release