More sports Fleetwood’s Bogey-Free 62 Sends Him to Lead; Rory Draws Big Crowd, Sachin Tendulkar in Attendance By Avinash Sharma Published: Friday, October 17, 2025, 22:05 [IST]

oi-Avinash Sharma

Delhi Golf Club, Oct 17: Tommy Fleetwood produced a near-flawless response on Friday, carding a bogey-free 8-under 62 to surge to the top of the leaderboard at 12-under as the Delhi Golf Club once again enforced its narrow lines and grainy green tests. Behind him, Shane Lowry and Brian Harman sit joint-second on 11-under, while Keita Nakajima and Rory McIlroy remain in contention as the weekend looms.

Fleetwood's round was textbook: patient off the tee, surgical with his irons and steady on the greens. The kind of error-free golf he produced on Friday is precisely what DGC rewards - leave the ball in play, avoid the rough and convert birdie chances when they arrive.

Fleetwood's near-perfect reply

The Englishman's post-round reflection captured why his bogey-free 62 felt inevitable: "I played better yesterday, I think... I felt like today the swing was in a better place," he said, explaining how some late practice and routine drills put him back on track.

Fleetwood praised the DGC as "such a unique challenge," noting he "hasn't hit more than a 5-wood" and calling the course "a test of patience" where "if you hit it good off the tee you're going to have some short irons and wedges and feel like you've always got a chance."

He credited fairways and iron play for creating birdie opportunities, "I hit it in the fairway a lot today and gave myself some chances with irons" - and even laughed about the comfort of his group: "It's been a great two days. I feel like if I'm playing with Shane for the next two days, I'm doing something right probably."

Lowry, Harman and Nakajima: strategy and grit

Shane Lowry - who opened the week with a stunning 64 - held firm with a 3-under 69 to sit one stroke behind Fleetwood. Lowry was frank about the fine line DGC forces players to walk: "I got off to a bit of a slow-ish start. Not much happened on the front nine, and then I made a stupid bogey on the par 5 from the middle of the fairway. Quite frustrated around the turn. But I felt like I finished well, and I played some nice golf on the way in. The course is there for the taking if you hit good shots, but if you hit it offline it's very, very tricky. Yeah, I'm happy with my two days' work."

Brian Harman moved into a share of second thanks to a composed 65. The 38-year-old American praised the challenge and explained why his game suits the setup: "Greens were a little quicker for sure. No, I felt like it played pretty similar. It's a pretty tough course to learn, really. I mean, there's some really awkward tee shots. It's a little different than what we're used to but I enjoyed the course..."

Keita Nakajima, who dazzled on Day 1, again showed the irons and imagination that have made him comfortable in India. He reflected honestly on the tougher second day: "It was tough. My tee shot was so many going to the left but I have played with patience. Yeah, it's good two days."

Asked about his recovery despite missed fairways, his answer was simple and revealing: "Just committed my swing. That's why I play well." He described one of the shots of the day - an adventurous approach on a par-5 that set up eagle - as "lucky" but decisive: "That hole, the thinking was I want to make four but that second shot was tricky. The whole right side is out-of-bounds, right. That was lucky. That was my best shot today."

And of a delicate chip-in at 15, the Japanese added: "It was difficult but that was perfect." Nakajima - a multiple winner in India - summed up his relationship with the country: "I love India. I love Indian golf fans. They know the game. But this golf course is tough... when I come to India, I can play well."

Rory: crowd favourite and course tactician

Rory McIlroy again acted as the magnet for the galleries, finishing with a 69 that featured six birdies but costly bogeys at the 1st, 11th and 12th. After a scramble-laden front nine, McIlroy executed a strong finish - birdies on the par-5s and a key putt at 16 - and was greeted by a roar of 'Go Rory' on the 18th as he closed with a birdie putt. The scene included celebrity spectators and long lines of kids clamouring for autographs.

Legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who was also amongst the celebrities in attendance at the DGC, patiently waited for the reigning Augusta National champion, McIlroy, near the club house. Soon after completing his round two at the 18th, the World No.2 went up to the cricket legend to exchange a warm handshake.

On tactics he was explicit about small adjustments needed for a weekend charge: "Yeah, obviously not the best way to start the back nine. I felt like I recovered and I scrambled well on the front nine, didn't play that good. The two bogeys - I knew I had two par 5s coming up and then I thought if I can birdie those, get myself back in the tournament, and that's what I did. A good birdie on 13 after two bogeys and I birdied the two par 5s and made a nice putt on 16 also. Yeah, it was a strong finish, got myself sort of back in the tournament. I need a strong start tomorrow but yeah, it was much better on the back nine."

Asked whether being six shots off Fleetwood would change his approach, McIlroy stuck to his DGC plan: "I don't think so. I think if I'm struggling to hit fairways with my 2-iron, I'm not going to hit it with my driver. Same strategy. Just have to hit it a little closer with my second shots and not miss as many putts. If I can just sort of sharpen everything up a little bit and give myself a few more birdie looks over the weekend, maybe I'll be able to claw my way back closer to the leaders."

The five-time grand slam winner remarked that he wants to avoid "short-siding" himself near pins: "Maybe being just a little more specific with my targets off the tee... I felt like I missed some approach shots in the wrong spot. If I had hit the same shot on the left side of the pin instead of the right side, I short-sided myself a few times out there and gave myself some tricky looks to save par. Just a little smarter and just tidy everything up a little bit."

4 Indians in Cut Off List: Shubhankar leads the charge

Shubhankar Sharma was the best of the home contingent on Day 2, signing for 68 (-4) to finish tied 32nd. The two-time European Tour winner explained the key change that helped him recover from an edgy opening round: "Yeah, really happy, really happy. Yesterday I got off to a good start but made some bad mistakes coming in, but I slept last night and I'm feeling a lot more fresh. Yeah, hit it well, putting was good, mind was clear, and in the end, I'm really happy."

On how tiny adjustments made the difference, Shubhankar said: "In golf, it's always very small points. There's not much difference. It's just my mentality is different today. I was a lot more relaxed. Well-rested. Yesterday even though I got off to a good start, I was slightly edgy. I've been working hard, so it's good to see the results."

The 29-year-old noted how the course is likely to get tougher: "The greens will get harder... The pin positions are going to get, if anything, tougher and more tucked in. The course is going to be hard." His plan for the weekend was refreshingly straightforward: "Same. Nothing. Just do less and rest more. That worked today. Just give every shot its merit. I'm playing well. So we'll see what happens."

Only four Indian players made the cut, but the home contingent's smiles and grit - led by Shubhankar's composed turnaround - ensured the galleries will have local stars to follow across the weekend.

What the weekend promises

Fleetwood now holds a slender advantage, but the DGC remains a place where one bad hole can unravel a week. Lowry and Harman are within striking distance; Nakajima and McIlroy remain threats if they strike hot iron-play and converting putts. The path to victory here is plain but narrow: keep it in play, attack the right holes, and leave putts below the hole.

For fans - many of whom have followed since Day 1 - the weekend promises drama, big crowds, and the tactical chess match that a classic, old-school test like Delhi Golf Club always produces.