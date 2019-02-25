Warriors star Green 'probable' for Hornets game

Warriors star Green suffered an ankle injury in Saturday's NBA loss to the Houston Rockets.

The three-time All-Star hurt his ankle when he stepped on the foot of team-mate DeMarcus Cousins. Green fell to the floor and eventually needed to be helped to the locker room.

However, Kerr said Green could feature on Monday after participating fully in Sunday's practice.

Green is averaging 7.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.2 assists in 31 minutes per game this season. He is shooting 42.4 per cent from the field and just 24.5 per cent from three-point range.

The Warriors have won six of their last eight games and top the Western Conference standings.