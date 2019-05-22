Durant '100 per cent undecided' about future, says manager

The 30-year-old, who is expected to become a free agent this offseason, has widely been linked to the Knicks and one rumour surfaced earlier this week that said he already had a handshake deal in place with New York.

But, Durant's manager, Rich Kleiman, said on Tuesday (May 21) that was not the case.

"That is 100 per cent undecided," Kleiman said at the Wall Street Journal Future of Everything Festival.

"I'm waiting on Kevin. That's the truth. I think there's a feeling that this thing is like war games and everybody is playing chess years out. But, when somebody gets to the level of basketball that he's at, you can't juggle focus like that. There's so many things he's juggling. He's not scripting his future while he's playing the way he plays and practices the way he practices.

"I think it's frustrating, honestly, at times. But, I get it. I do get it … He really doesn't know and I really don't know."

For the fifth straight year, the Warriors are Western Conference Champions pic.twitter.com/J1sazWHJtk — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 21, 2019

Durant has not played since straining his calf in Golden State's Game 5 win over the Rockets in the second round.

The Warriors went on to close out Houston in six games before sweeping the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference Finals.

"His health is good," Kleiman said. "When you have an injury that's real, and it's a real injury, for him, he's got to be Kevin Durant. He has about the highest pain threshold of someone I know, so, when he misses time, it's because the injury is real. It's a real injury and I hope we can see him next week, or two weeks from now."

The 10-time All-Star has won a pair of NBA titles, along with two Finals MVP awards, since he joined Golden State before 2016-17. He averaged 26 points and 6.4 rebounds for Golden State this season.

Golden State will play the winner of the series between the Bucks and Toronto Raptors for the championship.