Eighth annual UFC international fight week takes over Las Vegas from July 3-7

Among the highlights, the prestigious 2019 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, presented by Toyo Tires will be held on Friday, July 5, and will honor specific achievements and contributions to UFC and the sport of Mixed Martial Arts.

On Friday, July 5, and continuing on Saturday, July 6, fans will be able to take part in an easily-accessible and fully interactive, free two-day Fan Experience at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.

The two-day fan experience will feature meet and greets, autograph sessions, and partner activations that provide unprecedented access to the promotion's champions, top-ranked contenders, Hall of Famers, and other personalities.

In addition, fans from around the world who converge on Las Vegas for UFC International Fight Week will be able to enjoy the open workouts, weigh-ins, press conferences and live entertainment of a traditional Fight Week leading to the schedule's culminating event, UFC 239, on Saturday, July 6, at T-Mobile Arena.

Details regarding Hall of Fame inductees and venue, the bout card for UFC 239, and additional events for UFC International Fight Week will be announced at a later date. Beginning in June, fans can download the UFC International Fight Week app on the App Store and Google Play.

Source: Press Release