Exciting women's flyweight clash headlines UFC Vegas 26

Dana White's Contender Series Brazilsignee Rodriguez has wasted little time securing herself as a potential title challenger since joining the UFC roster in 2018. She has delivered exciting wins over Amanda Ribas, Tecia Torres and Jessica Aguilar. Rodriguez now has her sight set on securing the biggest win of her career in her first UFC main event opportunity.

Perennial contender Waterson looks to kick off her 2021 campaign by building on the momentum of her thrilling Fight of the Night win over Angela Hill last year. She also holds notable victories against Karolina Kowalkiewicz, Jessica Penne and Paige VanZant. Waterson now hopes to make a statement by stopping Rodriguez's momentum.

Meanwhile, the co-main event will feature an exciting welterweight bout between talented strikers, as Donald Cerrone squares off with Alex Morono.

Cerrone makes his record-tying 37th Octagon appearance. The owner of most wins (23) and tied for most finishes (16) in UFC history, Cerrone has earned epic stoppages against Matt Brown, Rick Story and Edson Barboza. Cerrone now aims to deliver another vintage "Cowboy" performance to further etch his name in the record books.

Morono steps in on short notice looking to secure the biggest win of his 11-year career. A diverse striker and grappler, he has delivered memorable victories against Max Griffin, Song Kenan, Zak Ottow and Josh Burkman. Morono is now gunning to turn heads in his first UFC co-main event opportunity by finishing a legend.

Additional bouts on the card include:

• Phil Hawes takes on Kyle Daukaus in a middleweight battle between Dana White's Contender Series veterans.

• In an exciting clash of welterweight contenders, No. 9 ranked Neil Magny squares off with No. 10 Geoff Neal.

• No. 12 ranked lightweight contender Diego Ferreira locks horns with returning No. 14 Gregor Gillespie.

• Heavyweight finishers collide when Maurice Greene meets Marcos Rogerio de Lima.

• No. 11 ranked women's strawweight contender Amanda Ribas takes on No. 12 Angela Hill.

• Ben Rothwell faces Philipe Lins in an intriguing heavyweight bout.

• Ludovit Klein goes for his ninth consecutive win when he meets The Ultimate Fighter season 27 winner Mike Trizano in a featherweight bout.

• Christian Aguilera battles UFC newcomer Carlston Harris in a welterweight contest.

• Ryan Benoit meets Zarrukh Adashev at flyweight.

• Junyong Park squares off with undefeated Tafon Nchukwi in a clash of middleweight prospects.

UFC Vegas 25: Rodriguez vs. Waterson will take place Saturday, May 8 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main card will be available on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. The prelims will kick off exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.

