Fantasy sports team selection requires higher skills

The publishings of the study based was based on the data obtained from Fantasy Sports platforms for cricket and basketball for a four-year period from 2013 to 2016.

The study which includes over 16 million data points collected over the four-year period was conducted by Prof Vishal Misra of Columbia University and MIT professors Devavrat Shah, Sudarsan VS Ranganathan from MIT.

The key findings indicates a predominance of skill in team selection in Fantasy Sports operators like Dream 11, while completely ruling out the 'luck' factor.

It is worth mentioning that a similar study was undertaken by Dr U Dinesh Kumar, Professor, Decision Sciences, IIM Bangalore in 2019 which, through a detailed analysis of the data set with sufficient evidence, established that Dream11's format of fantasy sports is skill dominant.

The inferences indicated that player selection has a huge influence on achieving high scores, therefore establishing that performance on the Dream11 platform is skill dominant.

The students at IIM Bangalore also go through this unique case-study as a part of their curriculum.