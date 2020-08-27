Bengaluru, August 27: A joint research conducted by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Columbia University has revealed that Fantasy Sports team selection requires higher skills than the 'luck' factor.
The publishings of the study based was based on the data obtained from Fantasy Sports platforms for cricket and basketball for a four-year period from 2013 to 2016.
The study which includes over 16 million data points collected over the four-year period was conducted by Prof Vishal Misra of Columbia University and MIT professors Devavrat Shah, Sudarsan VS Ranganathan from MIT.
The key findings indicates a predominance of skill in team selection in Fantasy Sports operators like Dream 11, while completely ruling out the 'luck' factor.
It is worth mentioning that a similar study was undertaken by Dr U Dinesh Kumar, Professor, Decision Sciences, IIM Bangalore in 2019 which, through a detailed analysis of the data set with sufficient evidence, established that Dream11's format of fantasy sports is skill dominant.
The inferences indicated that player selection has a huge influence on achieving high scores, therefore establishing that performance on the Dream11 platform is skill dominant.
The students at IIM Bangalore also go through this unique case-study as a part of their curriculum.