Farmer retains IBF belt with Carroll victory

By
Tevin Farmer defended his title on Friday after judges scored the fight 117-110, 117-111 and 117-111 against Jono Carroll.

Philadelphia, March 16: Tevin Farmer retained his IBF super featherweight belt by beating Jono Carroll via unanimous decision in Philadelphia.

American boxer Farmer defended his title on Friday after judges scored the fight 117-110, 117-111 and 117-111 against his Irish opponent at Liacouras Center.

Farmer improved to 29-4-1 with six knockouts as he called out WBA holder Gervonta Davis for a unification bout afterwards.

"Everybody knows what Gervonta Davis got offered. What is Tevin Farmer being offered?" Farmer said inside the ring.

"I feel like me and him, we built this fight up from 2014 to now. So, I think we should both get fair money, life-changing money. To answer your question, yes I do want Gervonta Davis ... if the business is right."

Elsewhere on Friday, Katie Taylor claimed the WBO lightweight championship with a ninth-round TKO against Rose Volante.

Maciej Sulecki was victorious by unanimous decision in his win over Gabe Rosado to take home the vacant WBO international middleweight belt.

Luke Campbell, Raymond Ford and Daniyar Yeleussinov were also victorious at the DAZN event.

    Read more about: boxing ibf wba
    Story first published: Saturday, March 16, 2019, 10:40 [IST]
