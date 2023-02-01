February 1-5: Sports schedule for Indian fans; Live cricket, Premier League, LaLiga, Club World Cup

Cricket

Feb 1 (Wednesday) India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 at 7:00 PM IST

Feb 1 (Wednesday) South Africa vs England 3rd ODI at 4:30 PM IST

Feb 2 (Thursday) India women vs South Africa Women (6:30 PM)

Feb 4-8 Zimbabwe vs West Indies 1st Test at 1:30 PM IST

Football

Feb 1-11 FIFA Club World Cup

Feb 1 (Wednesday) Newcastle United vs Southampton Carabao Cup at 1:30 AM IST

Feb 2 (Thursday) Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Carabao Cup at 1:30 AM

Feb 2 (Thursday) Real Betis vs Barcelona La Liga at 1:30 AM IST

Feb 2 (Thursday) Chennaiyin vs Odisha ISL at 7:30 PM IST

Feb 3 (Friday) Real Madrid vs Valencia La Liga at 1:30 AM

Feb 3 (Friday) East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters ISL at 7:30 PM

Feb 4 (Saturday) Chelsea vs Fulham EPL at 1:30 AM

Feb 4 (Saturday) Mumbai City vs Hyderabad ISL at 5:30 PM

Feb 4 (Saturday) Everton vs Arsenal EPL at 6:00 PM

Feb 4 (Saturday) Northeast United vs Jamshedpur ISL at 7:30 PM

Feb 4 (Saturday) Manchester United vs Crystal Palace EPL at 8:30 PM

Feb 4 (Saturday) Wolves vs Liverpool EPL at 8:30 PM

Feb 5 (Sunday) Mallorca vs Real Madrid La Liga at 6:30 PM

Feb 5 (Sunday) Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru ISL at 7:30 PM

Feb 5 (Sunday) Tottenham vs Manchester City EPL 10:00 PM

Feb 5 (Sunday) Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 10:00 PM

Badminton

Jan 30-Feb 5 Thailand Open

Men's Singles (Round 32)

Mithun Manjunath vs Kenta Nishimoto

Kiran George vs Shia Hao Lee

Priyanshu Rajawat vs Kwang Lee

Sameer Verma vs Lee Shi Feng

Sai Praneeth vs Lu Guang Zu

Women's Singles (Round of 32)

Anupama Upadhyaya vs Asmitha Chaliha

Men's Doubles (Round of 32)

Krishna Prasad Garaga/Vishnuvardhan Panjala vs Q3

Ishaan Bhatnagar/Sai Pratheek vs Jeppe Bay/Lasse Molhede

Ravikrishna/Sankar Prasad vs Je Huei/Po Hsuan

Women's Doubles (Round of 32)

Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand vs Rena Mayaura/Ayako Sakuramoto

Tanisha Crasto/Ashwini Ponappa vs Tan Ning/Yu Ting

Simran Singhi/Ritika Thaker vs Sheng Shu/Shu Xian

Shruti Mishra/Sikki Reddy vs Kititarakul/Prajongjai

Wrestling

Feb 1-5 Zagreb Ranking Series (wrestling)