February 1-5: Sports schedule for Indian fans; Live cricket, Premier League, LaLiga, Club World Cup

Follow list of the upcoming major sports schedule, date, timing for India between February 1 and February 5
Feb
1
(Wednesday)
India
vs
New
Zealand
3rd
T20
at
7:00
PM
IST
Feb 1 (Wednesday) South Africa vs England 3rd ODI at 4:30 PM IST
Feb 2 (Thursday) India women vs South Africa Women (6:30 PM)
Feb 4-8 Zimbabwe vs West Indies 1st Test at 1:30 PM IST
Feb
1-11
FIFA
Club
World
Cup
Feb 1 (Wednesday) Newcastle United vs Southampton Carabao Cup at 1:30 AM IST
Feb
2
(Thursday)
Manchester
United
vs
Nottingham
Forest
Carabao
Cup
at
1:30
AM
Feb 2 (Thursday) Real Betis vs Barcelona La Liga at 1:30 AM IST
Feb 2 (Thursday) Chennaiyin vs Odisha ISL at 7:30 PM IST
Feb
3
(Friday)
Real
Madrid
vs
Valencia
La
Liga
at
1:30
AM
Feb 3 (Friday) East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters ISL at 7:30 PM
Feb
4
(Saturday)
Chelsea
vs
Fulham
EPL
at
1:30
AM
Feb 4 (Saturday) Mumbai City vs Hyderabad ISL at 5:30 PM
Feb 4 (Saturday) Everton vs Arsenal EPL at 6:00 PM
Feb 4 (Saturday) Northeast United vs Jamshedpur ISL at 7:30 PM
Feb 4 (Saturday) Manchester United vs Crystal Palace EPL at 8:30 PM
Feb 4 (Saturday) Wolves vs Liverpool EPL at 8:30 PM
Feb
5
(Sunday)
Mallorca
vs
Real
Madrid
La
Liga
at
6:30
PM
Feb 5 (Sunday) Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru ISL at 7:30 PM
Feb 5 (Sunday) Tottenham vs Manchester City EPL 10:00 PM
Feb 5 (Sunday) Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 10:00 PM
Jan 30-Feb 5 Thailand Open
Men's
Singles
(Round
32)
Mithun Manjunath vs Kenta Nishimoto
Kiran George vs Shia Hao Lee
Priyanshu Rajawat vs Kwang Lee
Sameer Verma vs Lee Shi Feng
Sai Praneeth vs Lu Guang Zu
Women's
Singles
(Round
of
32)
Anupama Upadhyaya vs Asmitha Chaliha
Men's
Doubles
(Round
of
32)
Krishna Prasad Garaga/Vishnuvardhan Panjala vs Q3
Ishaan Bhatnagar/Sai Pratheek vs Jeppe Bay/Lasse Molhede
Ravikrishna/Sankar Prasad vs Je Huei/Po Hsuan
Women's
Doubles
(Round
of
32)
Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand vs Rena Mayaura/Ayako Sakuramoto
Tanisha Crasto/Ashwini Ponappa vs Tan Ning/Yu Ting
Simran Singhi/Ritika Thaker vs Sheng Shu/Shu Xian
Shruti Mishra/Sikki Reddy vs Kititarakul/Prajongjai
Feb 1-5 Zagreb Ranking Series (wrestling)