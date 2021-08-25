English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Former Rookie of the Year Carter-Williams to miss start of NBA season

By Ben Somerford

New York, August 25: Former NBA Rookie of the Year Michael Carter-Williams will miss the start of the new season after undergoing ankle surgery.

The Orlando Magic confirmed the guard had surgery on his left ankle on Monday (August 24) to have a bone fragment removed and a ligament repaired.

The 29-year-old, who was the 2014 Rookie of the Year, is expected to make a full recovery although no precise timeframe has been provided on his return.

Carter-Williams will miss the start of the new season which starts on October 19 with his return dependent on how he responds to treatment and rehabilitation.

The former pick 11 played 31 games for the Magic last season, averaging 8.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

Jamahl Mosley has taken over from Steve Clifford as Magic head coach after they finished 14th in the Eastern Conference with a 21-51 record last season.

Comments

MORE NBA NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
WI vs PAK | Pakistan level series
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Read more about: nba orlando magic basketball
Story first published: Wednesday, August 25, 2021, 5:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 25, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments