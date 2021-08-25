Former Rookie of the Year Carter-Williams to miss start of NBA season

The Orlando Magic confirmed the guard had surgery on his left ankle on Monday (August 24) to have a bone fragment removed and a ligament repaired.

The 29-year-old, who was the 2014 Rookie of the Year, is expected to make a full recovery although no precise timeframe has been provided on his return.

Carter-Williams will miss the start of the new season which starts on October 19 with his return dependent on how he responds to treatment and rehabilitation.

The former pick 11 played 31 games for the Magic last season, averaging 8.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

Jamahl Mosley has taken over from Steve Clifford as Magic head coach after they finished 14th in the Eastern Conference with a 21-51 record last season.