George Russell Confident And Ready To Challenge For Formula One World Title George Russell feels prepared to compete for the Formula One world title in upcoming seasons. Following his recent victory at the Singapore Grand Prix, he reflects on his growth as a driver and the importance of experience. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, October 6, 2025, 19:06 [IST]

George Russell believes he is prepared to compete for the Formula One world championship. After securing his second win of the season at the Singapore Grand Prix, Russell feels confident about his future prospects. Currently fourth in the drivers' standings, he trails leader Oscar Piastri by 99 points. Although a title challenge is not feasible this year, Russell is optimistic about his chances in the upcoming seasons.

"I'm a very different driver today to the one I was a couple of years ago, and I feel more complete, more confident," he expressed. "I know exactly what I need to do in given circumstances." Despite pre-race nerves, Russell felt no extra pressure and approached it like any other race. He was aware of his winning potential and felt at ease with that prospect.

Russell has participated in 146 F1 races, and at 27 years old, he believes this experience will be crucial in his quest for the title. "I think it comes with experience, just knowing how to maximise every situation," he noted. In the past, he admits to driving tensely and overexerting himself when unnecessary. Now, he approaches races with a calmer mindset.

Reflecting on his growth, Russell stated, "I've said it for a while I feel ready to fight for a championship. I feel ready to take it to my next step." His recent performance underscores this readiness as he has consistently scored points in his last ten races, marking the best current streak among F1 drivers.

Russell's newfound relaxation before races contrasts with his earlier approach. "Going into [Sunday's race], I was relaxed," he shared. He realised that stressing over uncontrollable factors was pointless. This shift in attitude marks a significant change from how he would have handled similar situations years ago.

The Mercedes driver's consistent performance and growing confidence signal a promising future in F1. As Russell continues to refine his skills and gain experience, he remains focused on achieving his ultimate goal of becoming a world champion.