NBA wrap: Giannis stars for streaking Bucks, Kawhi scores 43 in Clippers win

By Sacha Pisani
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 37 points to lead the Bucks past the Knicks
Los Angeles, January 15: Giannis Antetokounmpo showed no mercy in a devastating 21-minute display as the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks defeated the New York Knicks 128-102.

Antetokounmpo only played three quarters but the reigning MVP still scored 37 points to lead the Bucks past the Knicks on Tuesday (January 14).

The Bucks, who led by as many as 35 points, improved their league-best record to 36-6 with a fourth consecutive victory.

Meanwhile, Kawhi Leonard posted 43 points as the Los Angeles Clippers cruised past the Cleveland Cavalier 128-103.

Lou Williams contributed 24 points off the bench for the Clippers, who were again without injured star Paul George.

Jazz extend winning streak

The Utah Jazz made it 10 successive wins by beating the Brooklyn Nets 118-107. Joe Ingles matched his career high with 27 points, while Rudy Gobert had 22 points and 18 rebounds. Kyrie Irving recorded 32 points and 11 assists for the Nets.

Trae Young's double-double of 36 points and 10 assists helped the lowly Atlanta Hawks soar past the Phoenix Suns 123-110. Devin Booker scored 39 points for the visiting Suns.

James Harden's 41 points were not enough after the Houston Rockets fell 121-110 to the in-form Memphis Grizzlies. Rookie Ja Morant put up 26 points as the Grizzlies won their sixth successive game.

O'Neale scoreless

Royce O'Neal did not post a point against the Nets. In 32 minutes, he was 0 of five from the floor, while he missed all three of his three-point attempts.

Grizzlies put on a show

Led by Morant and Jackson, the Grizzlies grounded the Rockets.

Tuesday's results

Atlanta Hawks 123-110 Phoenix Suns

Utah Jazz 118-107 Brooklyn Nets

Milwaukee Bucks 128-102 New York Knicks

Memphis Grizzlies 121-110 Houston Rockets

Los Angeles Clippers 128-103 Cleveland Cavaliers

Dallas Mavericks 124-97 Golden State Warriors

Magic at Lakers

Can the Los Angeles Lakers (33-7) make it 10 straight wins? The Western Conference leaders play host to the Orlando Magic (19-21) on Wednesday (January 15).

Story first published: Wednesday, January 15, 2020, 11:50 [IST]
