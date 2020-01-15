NBA wrap: Giannis stars for streaking Bucks, Kawhi scores 43 in Clippers win

Los Angeles, January 15: Giannis Antetokounmpo showed no mercy in a devastating 21-minute display as the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks defeated the New York Knicks 128-102.
Antetokounmpo only played three quarters but the reigning MVP still scored 37 points to lead the Bucks past the Knicks on Tuesday (January 14).
The Bucks, who led by as many as 35 points, improved their league-best record to 36-6 with a fourth consecutive victory.
Meanwhile, Kawhi Leonard posted 43 points as the Los Angeles Clippers cruised past the Cleveland Cavalier 128-103.
Lou Williams contributed 24 points off the bench for the Clippers, who were again without injured star Paul George.
Jazz extend winning streak
The Utah Jazz made it 10 successive wins by beating the Brooklyn Nets 118-107. Joe Ingles matched his career high with 27 points, while Rudy Gobert had 22 points and 18 rebounds. Kyrie Irving recorded 32 points and 11 assists for the Nets.
Trae Young's double-double of 36 points and 10 assists helped the lowly Atlanta Hawks soar past the Phoenix Suns 123-110. Devin Booker scored 39 points for the visiting Suns.
James Harden's 41 points were not enough after the Houston Rockets fell 121-110 to the in-form Memphis Grizzlies. Rookie Ja Morant put up 26 points as the Grizzlies won their sixth successive game.
O'Neale scoreless
Royce O'Neal did not post a point against the Nets. In 32 minutes, he was 0 of five from the floor, while he missed all three of his three-point attempts.
Grizzlies put on a show
Led by Morant and Jackson, the Grizzlies grounded the Rockets.
👀 the ANGLES of #GrzNxtGen! 🔥@JaMorant @jarenjacksonjr pic.twitter.com/qOOc7D3G92— NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2020
Tuesday's results
Atlanta Hawks 123-110 Phoenix Suns
Utah Jazz 118-107 Brooklyn Nets
Milwaukee Bucks 128-102 New York Knicks
Memphis Grizzlies 121-110 Houston Rockets
Los Angeles Clippers 128-103 Cleveland Cavaliers
Dallas Mavericks 124-97 Golden State Warriors
Magic at Lakers
Can the Los Angeles Lakers (33-7) make it 10 straight wins? The Western Conference leaders play host to the Orlando Magic (19-21) on Wednesday (January 15).