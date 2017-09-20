Futsal fans fume as Giggs and Scholes go missing

Bengaluru, September 20: The second edition of Premier Futsal League's (PFL) Bengaluru leg courted controversy after two stars went reportedly 'missing'.

Manchester United legends Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes who are the respective marquee players of Bengaluru Royals and Mumbai Warriors franchises did not turn up for the game which the former won 6-2 at Koramangala Indoor Stadium.

Local media reported that the pair were in the city, but cited 'fatigue' after the travel from Mumbai to Bengaluru as the reason for not turning up on court.

Scholes is also the captain of Bengaluru Royals. The 42-year-old had competed in the Mumbai leg of the matches.

Giggs, who enjoyed a remarkable career with Manchester United between 1990 and 2014, netting 168 goals in 963 appearances was also a big name in the PFL which also includes Ronaldinho of Brazil and Argentina's Hernan Crespo.

The pair were not even on the bench for the Bangalore game despite the promotional campaign.

No wonder the fans who came despite the exorbitant price were left fuming. The fans were even promised a 'meet and greet session with the legends and they had to return home dejected.

"I'm not wasting any more of my time here.They don't even have the courtesy to announce that the two aren't playing," said a disappointed fan.

The PFL has been having a rough time in its second edition. Earlier Indian captain Virat Kohli snapped his ties after All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Praful Patel expressed his displeasure over the Indian cricket captian's tie-up with the PFL, which is not recognised by the AIFF.

Kohli breaks ties with Premier Futsal League after AIFF snub

After the conclusion of the Mumbai and Bengaluru legs, PFL will move to Dubai.