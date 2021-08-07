GOLDEN DELIGHT: India hails Neeraj Chopra for historic gold medal at Tokyo Olympics

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra creates history, wins first-ever athletics gold for India in Olympics

Chopra's first throw of 87.03m sealed the medal for the Indian as he would have clinched the gold medal with that throw itself. But on his second attempt, Chopra bettered his performance with a throw of 87.58m, which remained the best throw of the final as Chopra clinched India's first gold in athletics.

Chopra also ended India's wait for a gold medal, after Abhinav Bindra won India's first individual gold medal at the Olympics in 2008. After 13 years, Chopra brought home a gold for the country and also becomes India's second individual gold medallist.

Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra wins Gold medal in Javelin Throw - full list of his achievements

With Chopra's golden finish, India recorded their best ever Olympic medal haul with a total of seven medals. The seven include, one gold, two silver medals and four bronze medals.

Chopra's gold medal was an emotionally overwhelming moment for a nation of 1.4 billion and social media was flooded with congratulatory messages for the champion athlete.

And Gold it is for @Neeraj_chopra1 .Take a bow, young man ! You have fulfilled a nation's dream. Thank you!

Also, welcome to the club - a much needed addition! Extremely proud. I am so delighted for you. — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 7, 2021

नीरज ने जैवेलिन को पहुंचाया सूरज तक!



India shines brighter today because of you, Neeraj.



Your javelin carried the tricolour 🇮🇳 all the way and made it flutter with the pride of every Indian.



What a moment for Indian sport!#Olympics #Tokyo2020 #Athletics #Gold pic.twitter.com/FZ52Ti6EZc — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 7, 2021

Unprecedented win by Neeraj Chopra!Your javelin gold breaks barriers and creates history. You bring home first ever track and field medal to India in your first Olympics. Your feat will inspire our youth. India is elated! Heartiest congratulations! — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 7, 2021

What an incredible achievement! @Neeraj_chopra1 scripted history & brought glory to India by winning the Gold medal in the Javelin throw at Tokyo Olympics. His outstanding feat has ended a long wait by India for an Olympic medal in track & field events. #Tokyo2020 #NeerajChopra pic.twitter.com/jSaY95OovZ — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 7, 2021

NEERAJ 🥇 CHOPRA



India’s 🇮🇳 Golden Boy !



India’s Olympic History has been scripted!



Your superbly soaring throw

deserves a Billion Cheers !



Your name will be etched in the history books with golden letters.#Tokyo2020 @Neeraj_chopra1 pic.twitter.com/Xe6OYlCedq — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 7, 2021

What a fantastic performance! Great way to close #Tokyo2020 ending with our highest medal tally. Take a bow, @Neeraj_chopra1. Top performance from a top athlete! 👏🏽 🥇 pic.twitter.com/rLDftZIJy7 — Sharath Kamal OLY (@sharathkamal1) August 7, 2021

GOLD GOLD GOLD GOLD!! 🇮🇳

Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1!!!

Our very first gold in Athletics...an incredibly proud moment for the whole nation!!

History has been made! pic.twitter.com/RWFRiJ5Fd6 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 7, 2021

Golden boy of Tokyo Olympics. Ohhhhh what a 🔥🔥performance.Congratulations Neeraj for achieving the impossible

#NeerajChopra pic.twitter.com/8Vx226KSZ0 — Ritu phogat (@PhogatRitu) August 7, 2021

A legend is born! #NeerajChopra, TAKE A BOW, our entire nation is proud of you! Congratulations! Wins #Gold🏅 with a 87.58M #Javelin Throw for India 🇮🇳. Only the 2nd Indian to win Gold in an individual event, after Abhinav Bindra. 1st Gold in Athletics. Amazing! pic.twitter.com/ZTvpX9BMbu — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) August 7, 2021

Champion 🥇 #NeerajChopra, you beauty 👏 Take a bow 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/yYe8oO8VSQ — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) August 7, 2021