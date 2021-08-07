GOLDEN DELIGHT: India hails Neeraj Chopra for historic gold medal at Tokyo Olympics

Bengaluru, Aug 7: A golden finish! What a way to bring down the curtains on India's Olympic campaign at Tokyo! A gold medal at last! Historic moment for the country as Neeraj Chopra's superb display in the men's javelin final at the Tokyo Olympics, saw the 23-year-old Chopra clinch gold on the penultimate day of the Tokyo Games.
Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra creates history, wins first-ever athletics gold for India in Olympics
Chopra's first throw of 87.03m sealed the medal for the Indian as he would have clinched the gold medal with that throw itself. But on his second attempt, Chopra bettered his performance with a throw of 87.58m, which remained the best throw of the final as Chopra clinched India's first gold in athletics.
Chopra also ended India's wait for a gold medal, after Abhinav Bindra won India's first individual gold medal at the Olympics in 2008. After 13 years, Chopra brought home a gold for the country and also becomes India's second individual gold medallist.
Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra wins Gold medal in Javelin Throw - full list of his achievements
With Chopra's golden finish, India recorded their best ever Olympic medal haul with a total of seven medals. The seven include, one gold, two silver medals and four bronze medals.
Chopra's gold medal was an emotionally overwhelming moment for a nation of 1.4 billion and social media was flooded with congratulatory messages for the champion athlete.
And Gold it is for @Neeraj_chopra1 .Take a bow, young man ! You have fulfilled a nation's dream. Thank you!— Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 7, 2021
Also, welcome to the club - a much needed addition! Extremely proud. I am so delighted for you.
नीरज ने जैवेलिन को पहुंचाया सूरज तक!— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 7, 2021
India shines brighter today because of you, Neeraj.
Your javelin carried the tricolour 🇮🇳 all the way and made it flutter with the pride of every Indian.
What a moment for Indian sport!#Olympics #Tokyo2020 #Athletics #Gold pic.twitter.com/FZ52Ti6EZc
Unprecedented win by Neeraj Chopra!Your javelin gold breaks barriers and creates history. You bring home first ever track and field medal to India in your first Olympics. Your feat will inspire our youth. India is elated! Heartiest congratulations!— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 7, 2021
What an incredible achievement! @Neeraj_chopra1 scripted history & brought glory to India by winning the Gold medal in the Javelin throw at Tokyo Olympics. His outstanding feat has ended a long wait by India for an Olympic medal in track & field events. #Tokyo2020 #NeerajChopra pic.twitter.com/jSaY95OovZ— Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 7, 2021
NEERAJ 🥇 CHOPRA— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 7, 2021
India’s 🇮🇳 Golden Boy !
India’s Olympic History has been scripted!
Your superbly soaring throw
deserves a Billion Cheers !
Your name will be etched in the history books with golden letters.#Tokyo2020 @Neeraj_chopra1 pic.twitter.com/Xe6OYlCedq
From Khandra Village, home of #NeerajChopra @WorldAthletics pic.twitter.com/6Kgz76qzJj— Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) August 7, 2021
What a fantastic performance! Great way to close #Tokyo2020 ending with our highest medal tally. Take a bow, @Neeraj_chopra1. Top performance from a top athlete! 👏🏽 🥇 pic.twitter.com/rLDftZIJy7— Sharath Kamal OLY (@sharathkamal1) August 7, 2021
Heartiest congratulations to you @Neeraj_chopra1 for bringing the first GOLD home. Proud of your tremendous performance! Jai Hind🇮🇳👏 #Cheer4India #JavelinThrow #Olympics #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/9edsPTIElS— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 7, 2021
GOLD GOLD GOLD GOLD!! 🇮🇳— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 7, 2021
Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1!!!
Our very first gold in Athletics...an incredibly proud moment for the whole nation!!
History has been made! pic.twitter.com/RWFRiJ5Fd6
Golden boy of Tokyo Olympics. Ohhhhh what a 🔥🔥performance.Congratulations Neeraj for achieving the impossible— Ritu phogat (@PhogatRitu) August 7, 2021
#NeerajChopra pic.twitter.com/8Vx226KSZ0
Congratulations #India 👏👏👏 we r so proud of you @Neeraj_chopra1 #goldmedal #Tokyo2020 🥳🥳🎉🎉🎈🎈 god bless 🙏 pic.twitter.com/l8nyeAqNc4— Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) August 7, 2021
HISTORY HAS BEEN MADE! Kudos to @Neeraj_chopra1 for the first-ever athletics gold medal at #TokyoOlympics.@WeAreTeamIndia #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/qpkrq6wl4n— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 7, 2021
A legend is born! #NeerajChopra, TAKE A BOW, our entire nation is proud of you! Congratulations! Wins #Gold🏅 with a 87.58M #Javelin Throw for India 🇮🇳. Only the 2nd Indian to win Gold in an individual event, after Abhinav Bindra. 1st Gold in Athletics. Amazing! pic.twitter.com/ZTvpX9BMbu— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) August 7, 2021
H. I. S. T. O. R. I. C! 🔝— BCCI (@BCCI) August 7, 2021
A proud moment for the nation as Neeraj Chopra wins India's first gold medal at @Tokyo2020 . 🇮🇳 👏
Take a bow, @Neeraj_chopra1! 🙌 🙌@IndiaSports | @Media_SAI | @WeAreTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/o3HG31c754
Champion 🥇 #NeerajChopra, you beauty 👏 Take a bow 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/yYe8oO8VSQ— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) August 7, 2021
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.