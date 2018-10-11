NBA: LeBron playing for Lakers 'pretty fun' for fans – Durant

Great for the west coast to have LeBron at Lakers - Durant

James joined the Lakers on a four-year, $153.3million deal after helping the Cleveland Cavaliers reach the NBA Finals last season.

The three-time NBA champion and Cleveland fell short against Durant's Warriors.

James will clash with Durant and the Warriors twice this week, starting at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Durant discussed James' decision to sign with Los Angeles prior to the midweek preseason game.

"I just look at the player more so than anything," Durant told ESPN. "No matter what jersey these guys put on they're the same player, same feel for their game.

"It's pretty cool for Lakers fans and West Coast fans to see LeBron out here on the west side. Deep culture of basketball here, especially in LA, up and down the coast. So pretty fun as a fan."

James has featured in three preseason games for the Lakers, recording nine and 13 points against the Denver Nuggets, and 18 in the win over the Sacramento Kings.