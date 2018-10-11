English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

NBA: LeBron playing for Lakers 'pretty fun' for fans – Durant

By
lebronjames - cropped
LeBron James

Los Angeles, Oct 11: Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant does not believe it will be strange seeing LeBron James with the Los Angeles Lakers, describing the superstar's move as "cool" and fun" for supporters.

Great for the west coast to have LeBron at Lakers - Durant

James joined the Lakers on a four-year, $153.3million deal after helping the Cleveland Cavaliers reach the NBA Finals last season.

The three-time NBA champion and Cleveland fell short against Durant's Warriors.

James will clash with Durant and the Warriors twice this week, starting at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Durant discussed James' decision to sign with Los Angeles prior to the midweek preseason game.

"I just look at the player more so than anything," Durant told ESPN. "No matter what jersey these guys put on they're the same player, same feel for their game.

"It's pretty cool for Lakers fans and West Coast fans to see LeBron out here on the west side. Deep culture of basketball here, especially in LA, up and down the coast. So pretty fun as a fan."

James has featured in three preseason games for the Lakers, recording nine and 13 points against the Denver Nuggets, and 18 in the win over the Sacramento Kings.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
No Result
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Thursday, October 11, 2018, 3:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 11, 2018
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue