Warriors star Curry to remain out until March

Two-time MVP Curry continues to undergo rehabilitation on the left hand he broke during the October 30 game against the Phoenix Suns.

The star guard will be assessed again next month with a view to getting him fully fit for the remainder of the season.

"He will be re-evaluated again in four weeks and we are hopeful, based on continued progress, that he will return to action at some point in March," the Warriors confirmed in a statement.

Golden State have struggled badly in the absence of Curry and fellow 'Splash Brother' Klay Thompson, who suffered an ACL injury during last season's NBA Finals.

The reigning Western Conference champions own the worst record in the league at 11-39 despite snapping a five-game losing streak with a 131-112 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday.

Head coach Kerr was asked about Curry's progress and said: "He's putting in a lot of time with our coaches. More and more conditioning, trying to build his conditioning up. A lot of shots, a lot of ball handling.

"He's made some good strides. The word is [he is] a month away from having another evaluation. We're really hopeful around that time he'll be in play, but we'll determine that March 1.

"Right now he's doing a lot of non-contact stuff, it's all individual work. He needs to progress over the next month to live action – one-on-one, three-on-three, five-on-five. That's all part of the plan."