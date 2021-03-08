English
Golf: Brooks Koepka withdraws from THE PLAYERS Championship; Anirban Lahiri replaces US golfer

By

Ponte Vedra Beach (Florida), March 8: Eight-time PGA TOUR winner Brooks Koepka has withdrawn from the 2021 PLAYERS Championship due to injury. "Brooks strained his right knee and he is scheduled to further consult with doctors this week to receive a more extensive evaluation and outlook," said Blake Smith, Koepka's manager. "We will be able to provide additional updates and information as we learn more."

Koepka, currently seventh in the FedExCup standings on the strength of a win at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, last played at the World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession where he finished in a tie for second.

With Koepka's withdrawal, the field now includes 48 of the top 50 in both the FedExCup standings and the Official World Golf Ranking. He will be replaced in the 154-player field by Anirban Lahiri of India.

The action from PGA Tour - THE PLAYERS Championship - Day 1 will be LIVE on EUROSPORT and EUROSPORT HD from 22:30 Hrs (10:30 pm IST) onwards on Thursday, 11th March 2021.

Story first published: Monday, March 8, 2021, 15:59 [IST]
