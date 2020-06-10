Golf: PGA Tour returns with Charles Schwab Challenge starting June 12, Eurosport to do live coverage

The Charles Schwab Challenge features the top-five ranked players in the world and 17 of the top 20 in the FedExCup Standings, with Feature Groups including Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka; Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas and Jordan Speith; Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson and Justin Rose; and Phil Mickelson, defending champion Kevin Na and Gary Woodland.

GOLFTV will follow the biggest names on the PGA TOUR live from the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas from 12-14 June at 01:30 hrs IST.

Vijay Rajput, SVP - Affiliate Sales & Head of Sports Business, Discovery - South Asia, said, "We are delighted that live sporting action starts on Eurosport this June with the beloved PGA Tour. The entire sports fraternity in the country will celebrate the return of competitive golf and we look forward to exciting months ahead of the PGA tour."

With health and safety the number one concern for everyone associated with the Charles Schwab Challenge, the PGA TOUR has partnered with Sanford Health to conduct on-site COVID-19 testing of all players, caddies and essential personnel, which will provide a rapid result within two to four hours of the test being administered.

The PGA TOUR will also ensure strict social distancing measures will be accounted for with its return. Eurosport is the number one sport destination in Europe, fuelling the passion of fans and connecting them with the greatest sports events in the world.