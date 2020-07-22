Justise Winslow out for rest of NBA season with hip injury

English
By Ben Spratt
Justise Winslow
Justise Winslow

Orlando, July 22: The Memphis Grizzlies will be without Justise Winslow for the remainder of the NBA season in Orlando after he suffered a hip injury in practice.

The Grizzlies are eighth, the right side of the playoff line, in the Western Conference as basketball returns next week at ESPN's Wide World of Sports.

But forward Winslow will play no further part as Memphis attempt to hold off the likes of the Portland Trail Blazers and Zion Williamson's New Orleans Pelicans ahead of a postseason run.

Winslow "fell after absorbing contact during an intra-squad scrimmage", a medical update from the team on Tuesday (July 21) revealed.

Medical evaluation confirmed a hip injury that will rule the former Duke star out of the rest of the season, although he is expected to make a full recovery.

Winslow only joined the Grizzlies from the Miami Heat in February in a three-team trade also involving the Minnesota Timberwolves.

He has played just 11 times this season, averaging 11.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.

The Grizzlies return to action against the ninth-placed Trail Blazers next Friday (July 31).

Wednesday, July 22, 2020, 0:40 [IST]
