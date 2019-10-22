Gujarat and Maharashtra cruise into the quarter-finals of 39th Junior Kho Kho Nationals

Gujarat, driving high with confidence and backed with local support defeated Haryana by 4 points in a close match. All-rounder Manish dazzled for the host, he secured 2 points in each innings to widen the winning margin and posed a strong defence showcasing long-running technique to tire his counterparts. The host team also put up a strong chase with ample boundary line dives to finally pocket the match 21-17.

The most thrilling match in the pre-quarter was played between the boys' team of Tamil Nadu and Delhi.

The nail-biting thriller ended in Delhi's favour as the team from the Capital won the match by a single point. The winning team managed to put 10 Tamil Nadu players off the mat in the first innings itself while Tamil Nadu could only pull off 4 points in return.

The Tamil Nadu boys though made a strong comeback in the second-innings by securing 7 consecutive points to take a one-point lead in the third round. Delhi, however, displayed a resilient fightback to gather much needed 2 points in the last round and won the match with seven and a half minutes to spare.

Kho Kho giants, Maharashtra had an easy day out as they plumed Uttar Pradesh. The boys marched into the round of eight after a one-sided win with a margin of 15 points and an innings.

Saurabh Ahir stood out for Maharashtra with a defensive play displaying a zig-zag sprint for little over 3 minutes as he bagged 3 points while chasing to give Maharashtra an initial lead in the match.

Karnataka also managed to find a place in the quarters as they defeated Odisha in yet another close and exciting match. Kerela, Kolhapur and Telangana have also qualified for the pre-quarter-final match.

Source: Press Release