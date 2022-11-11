Hard-hitting heavyweight contenders clash in UFC Vegas 65 headliner on November 19

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Spivac will take place on Saturday, November 19 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will be available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the main card starting at 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT and the prelims at 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT.

Fan favorite Lewis (26-10 1 NC, fighting out of Houston, Texas) returns to the Octagon looking to add to his record as the UFC's all-time knockout king.

The Texas contender's heavy hands have earned him highlight reel finishes over Chris Daukaus, Curtis Blaydes, and Aleksei Oleinik. Lewis now sets out to stop Spivac in impressive fashion and find his way back to title contention.

Spivac (15-3, fighting out of Chisinau, Moldova) looks to crack the heavyweight Top 5 for the first time in his career. A well-rounded finisher, the "Polar Bear" holds victories over Tai Tuivasa, Greg Hardy and Augusto Sakai.

Spivac aims to make the most of his first UFC main event spot by delivering a statement win against a household name in Lewis.

Meanwhile, exciting light heavyweights Kennedy Nzechukwu and Ion Cutelaba will lock horns in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 65.

Dana White's Contender Series signee Nzechukwu (10-3, fighting out of Dallas, Texas) plans to steps up to the challenge of his first UFC co-main event.

The powerful 205-pounder has delivered knockout finishes in each of his last three wins, against Karl Roberson, Danilo Marques, and Carlos Ulberg. The Nigeria native is determined to stop Cutelaba in emphatic fashion and secure the biggest win of his career.

Cutelaba (16-8-1 1NC, fighting out of Chisinau, Moldova) looks to recapture his momentum by breaking into the light heavyweight rankings.

The Moldovan's exciting fight style has led him to wins against Devin Clark, Khalil Rountree Jr., and Gadzhimurad Antigulov. Cutelaba intends to bring a firefight to Nzechukwu and deliver a show-stealing finish.

Additional bouts on the card include:

● Exciting middleweights Cody Brundage (8-2, fighting out of Englewood, Colo.) and Rodolfo Vieira (8-2, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) collide.

● In the heavyweight division Chase Sherman (16-10, fighting out of D'Iberville, Miss.) takes on undefeated Waldo Cortes-Acosta (8-0, fighting out of Phoenix, Ariz. by way of Fundacion, Barahona, Dominican Republic).

● Andre Fiahlo (16-5, fighting out of Cascais, Portugal) meets Muslim Salikhov (18-3, fighting out of Buynaksk, Russia) in an intriguing welterweight matchup.

● Dana White's Contender Series alumnus Jack Della Maddalena (12-2, fighting out of Perth Australia) squares off with Danny Roberts (18-6, fighting out of Liverpool, England).

● At flyweight, Charles Johnson (11-3, fighting out of St. Louis, Mo.) looks to secure his first UFC win against Zhalgas Zhumagulov (14-7, fighting out of Aktobe, Kazakhstan).

● Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt Jennifer Maia (19-9-1, fighting out of Curitiba, Parana, Brazil) aims to halt the streaking Maryna Moroz (11-3, fighting out of Volnogorsk, Ukraine) at flyweight.

● An exciting matchup in the bantamweight division pits Vince Morales (11-6, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.) against Miles Johns (12-2, fighting out of Dallas, Texas).

● At bantamweight, The Ultimate Fighter Season 30 winner Ricky Turcios (12-3, fighting out of Houston, Tex.) takes on Kevin Natividad (9-3, fighting out Tempe, Ari.).

● Vanessa Demopoulos (8-4, fighting out of Phoenix, Ariz.) clashes with Maria Oliveira (13-5, fighting out of Sao Joao de Meriti, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) in a strawweight bout.

● Bantamweight prospect Brady Heistand (6-2, fighting out of Spokane Valley, Wash.) looks to bounce back in the win column with a win against Fernie Garcia (10-2, fighting out of Dallas, Texas).

● Kicking off the event at flyweight, Natalia Silva (13-5-1, fighting out of Ipatinga, Minas Gerais, Brazil) welcomes undefeated newcomer Tereza Bleda (6-0, fighting out of Prague, Czech Republic).

