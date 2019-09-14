Haryana picks 7 gold at 3rd Junior Women's National Boxing Championships; Manipur, Maharashtra finish at 2nd and 3rd

Leading the charge for Haryana, tournament favourite Tamanna crushed her opponent Tingmila Doungel 5-0 in the 48 kg category. This is Tamanna's third gold after Black Forest Cup and Nation's Cup in Serbia. Besides Tamanna, Priti Dahiya (60kg) also dominated in her 5-0 bout against Chandigarh's Diya Negi to register her gold medal hat-trick. Kalpana (46kg), Rinku (50kg), Tannu (52kg), Neha (54kg) and Khushi (63kg) were other gold medalists for the state.

Manipur second position was courtesy 1 gold, 3 silvers and 4 bronze medals. Huidrom Ambeshori Devi blanked Rajasthan's Isha Gurjar 5-0 to give Manipur its sole gold in the 57 kg category. The 3 sivers for the state were earned by Oinam Pinky Chanu (46kg), Tingmila Doungel (48kg) and Shagolsem Bijeta Chanu (52kg).

Maharashtra managed to secure 2 golds, 2 silvers and 2 bronze. Sharvari Kalyankar (70kg) was challenged in her 3-2 bout with Punjab's Anjali while Alfiya Tarnnum Akram Khan (80+kg) ceased the win with an RSC in round 2.

Punjab ended at the 4th position on the leaderboard with a total of 5 medals - 2 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze. Khushi (75kg) made it look easy in her 5-0 bout against Maharashtra's Sakshi Jangdale while Tanishvir Sandhu (80kg) was too strong for Maharashtra's Tanisha Patel. She was declared a winner after RSC in Round 1.

Mahi Lama (66kg) was the only saving grace for Madhya Pradesh as she won her final bout against Haryana's Lashu Yadav in a close match of 3-2 to put MP on the 5th position.

Source: Press Release