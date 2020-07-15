Rockets star James Harden arrives in Orlando for restart after delay

The Rockets, who did not disclose a reason for Harden's absence, posted a video on their Twitter feed of Harden arriving at the league's campus-like environment.

The six-time All-NBA selection and 2018 MVP will have to isolate and register multiple negatives tests for COVID-19 before he will be cleared to join his team-mates.

Harden's arrival comes one day after team-mate Russell Westbrook announced that he tested positive for COVID-19. Westbrook said he is "currently feeling well, quarantined, and looking forward to rejoining my team-mates when I am cleared".

The Beard has arrived! pic.twitter.com/WrTZMclEDh — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) July 15, 2020

Harden led the NBA with 34.4 points per game when the NBA season was paused on March 12.

Houston have clinched a playoff spot and are tied with the Oklahoma City Thunder for fifth place in the Western Conference, one game behind the Utah Jazz and 1.5 games ahead of the Dallas Mavericks.

The Rockets are scheduled to resume their season on July 31 against Dallas.