Rockets star Harden reportedly wants trade to Nets

Harden has been at the Rockets since 2012 and signed an extension through the 2022-23 season in 2017.

But the 2018 NBA MVP has turned down a contract extension and made it clear he wants to be traded to the Nets, ESPN reported on Monday (November 16).

It says the Rockets pitched for Harden, 31, to sign an additional two years onto the three left on his deal.

If a trade eventuated, the blockbuster move would see Harden join Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn.

An eight-time All-Star, Harden was team-mates with Durant at the Oklahoma City Thunder between 2009 and 2012.

While Harden is still without an NBA title, Durant won two with the Golden State Warriors in 2016-17 and 2017-18.

Houston have made the playoffs in every season since Harden arrived in 2012-13, but have never been beyond the Western Conference Finals.

After rupturing his Achilles during the 2019 NBA Finals, Durant missed all of last season as the Nets went 35-37 before being swept by the Toronto Raptors in the first round of the playoffs.