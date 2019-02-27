IAAF launches first global athletics ranking system

It explained that athletes' "rankings will be based upon the points they score, determined by their performance and place, and the importance of the competition.. IAAF president Sebastian Coe said it would also make the sport easier to follow.

"For the first time in the sport's history, athletes, media and fans will have a clear understanding of the hierarchy of competitions from national through to area and up to global events, allowing them to follow a logical season-long path to the pinnacle of athletics' top two competitions," Coe said.

The IAAF said the rankings would not be used for qualification for this year's world championships in Doha, but Coe said that was the longer-term aim. "The IAAF world rankings will drive and shape the global competition system including entry into future major championships," he said.