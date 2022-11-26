IBA Youth Men's and Women's World Boxing Championships 2022: India trio bags Gold, two settled with Silvers

Chennai-born Vishwanath handed India its first gold at the prestigious championships after thrashing Ronel Suyom of the Philippines without breaking a sweat in the men's 48kg final.

This came after Bhawna Sharma bagged the silver medal in the women's 48kg category as she conceded a 0-5 loss against Uzbekistan's Gulsevar Ganieva in the opening match of the day. Ashish (54kg) was the other Indian to finish with a silver medal. He went down fighting 1-4 against Japanese pugilist Yuta Sakai in a thrilling men's final.

𝐖𝐇𝐀𝐓 𝐀 𝐏𝐄𝐑𝐅𝐎𝐑𝐌𝐀𝐍𝐂𝐄 🤩🚀



🇮🇳 youth boxers grabbed 3️⃣ 🥇 & 2️⃣ 🥈 medals on the conclusion of day ☝️ of the finals in 🇪🇸. 🔝🥳



🇮🇳 youth boxers grabbed 3️⃣ 🥇 & 2️⃣ 🥈 medals on the conclusion of day ☝️ of the finals in 🇪🇸.

Afterwards, the Youth Asian champion Vanshaj wrapped up the day in style for India by winning their third gold. The confident Sonipat-based boxer made light work of Demur Kajaia from Georgia in the men's 63.5kg summit clash.

Meanwhile, Devika, the Pune-born pugilist, added a second gold to India's tally when she dominated England's Lauren Mackie in the women's 52kg final.

India topped the medal count at 11 in the ongoing edition of the event, followed by Uzbekistan (10), Ireland (7) and Kazakhstan (7). This year's championships involved close to 600 boxers from 73 countries. India top the medals tally of the women's championship with 8 medals.

Having already won three gold medals, Ravina (63kg) and Kirti (+81kg) will look to add two more gold to India's kitty when they fight in the women's final on the last day of the competition. Ravina and Kirti will be up against Megan de Cler of the Netherlands and Ireland's Elizabeth D'Arcy respectively.

Besides three gold and two silver on the penultimate day, India's tally also includes four bronze medals-coming from Tamanna (50kg), Kunjarani Devi Thongam (60kg), Muskan (75kg) and Lashu Yadav (70kg), who finished their campaigns in the semi-finals.