India defeat Bangladesh in South Asian Throwball Championship 2019

The second day of the match began with Men's matches, with India and Bangladesh playing against each other. Both the teams gave their opponents a good fight. There were several rallies keeping the spectators engaged.

Nagaraj, the Indian team captain, Hemant, Aman Tiwari, Nitesh gave their best shots to collect the points. Finally, the Indian team beat Bangladesh by 25-12; 25-23 in the first match.

This was followed by Women's finals with Bangladesh. In the first match, Bangladesh won the toss, selected to serve first. In the first set, both the teams played equal with closely competing points, like 5-4, 12-10, 20-18. Finally, India team won with 25-23. In the 2nd set, the Indian team took the lead from the beginning, limiting the points to opponents. Finally, they won the set by 25-8.

With that, India women's team were declared the winner of South Asian Throwball Championship 2019.

Then the final match of the day started with having India and Bangladesh men meeting again. This time Indian men were at their best, being cautious and with witty shots. They easily sailed through and clinched the South Asian Throwball Championship 2019.

Throwball being a true team game, entire Indian team played well to get the winning Trophies.

In the closing ceremony, we had Chief Guest Nitin Rao, General Manager, Gopalan International School addressing the gathering. He expressed the point of fitness needed for all and game is the best way to keep fitness.

Shameem Al Mamun, Secretary General, Bangladesh Throwball Association mentioned that games bring multiple nations together and spread peace and collaboration. He also recalled and thanked India for playing a big role in getting Independence for Bangladesh.

Results:

Women:

Finals: India beat Bangladesh by 2-0

Score: 25-23, 25-8

Men:

1st Match: India beat Bangladesh by 2-0

Score: 25-12, 25-23

Finals: India beat Bangladesh by 2-0

Score: 25-6, 25-11

Source: Press Release