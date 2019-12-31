India's Tour of New Zealand, IPL 2020, T20 World Cup, Tokyo Olympics, US Open, PKL 2020: Sports Calendar of 2020

Football
January - Premier League, ISL, I-League, La Liga, Serie A, CL, etc.
May 23 - FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium, London
May 30 - UEFA Champions League Final at Atatürk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul
June 12 - July 12 Euro 2020 played across Europe, the final in London
Jun 12 - July 12 - Copa America in Argentina and Colombia
August - New Football League season begins
Tennis
January 20-February 2 - Australia Open
May 18 - June 7 - French Open
Jun 29 - July 6 - Wimbledon
August 31 - September 13- US Open
Cricket
January 24 - March 4 - India's tour of New Zealand
February 21 - March 8 - ICC Women's World T20 in Australia
Feb-March - Pakistan Super League
March - South Africa tour of India
March - Australia in South Africa
April - May IPL 2020
July-September - Pakistan tour of UK
September - Asia Cup T20 Format
September - England tour of India
October - November - Men's T20 WC in Australia
November - Pakistan tour of Zimbabwe
Nov-Dec - India's tour of Australia
December - Pakistan tour of NZ
Golf
April 9-12 - The Masters Championships
May 11-17 - US PGA
June 18-21 - US Open at Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, New York
July 16-19 - British Open at Royal St George's Golf Club, Sandwich Kent England
September 25-27- Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits (Haven, Wisconsin)
MotorSport
May 24 Auto Racing Indianapolis 500 Indianapolis, USA
June 13-14 Auto Racing 88th 24 Hours of Le Mans Circuit de la Sarthe, Le Mans, France
Other sports
January 9-22 Multi-sports Winter Youth Olympics Lausanne, Switzerland
February 26 - 1 March - Cycling - World Track Championships in Berlin, Germany
March 13-15 - Athletics - World Athletics Indoor Championship in Nanjing, China
May 1-17 - Ice Hockey - IIHF World Championship in Zürich & Lausanne, Switzerland
June - Basketball - NBA Finals in USA/Canada
June 27 - July 19 - Cycling - Tour de France
July 24-August 9 - Multi-sports - SUMMER OLYMPICS, Tokyo, Japan
August - October - Pro Kabaddi League
August 25 - September 6 - Multi-sports - PARALYMPIC GAMES, Tokyo, Japan
September 20-27 - Cycling - UCI Road World Championships in Aigle and Martigny, Switzerland