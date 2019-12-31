India's Tour of New Zealand, IPL 2020, T20 World Cup, Tokyo Olympics, US Open, PKL 2020: Sports Calendar of 2020

New Delhi, December 31: As the new year 2020 has dawned on us, we are going to witness some massive sporting moments as the year progresses. The buzz starts with Indian cricket team's hosting Sri Lanka and Australia for a short limited-overs series in January; and the Premier League action unfolding from the very first day of the new year.

The tennis action will begin with the first Grand Slam of the year i.e. Australian Open. Football leagues across the globe - PL, La Liga, Serie A, Champions League, India's ISL - will keep the fans busy all through the year. 2020 is also going to be the year of Euro Cup, the biggest multi-nation football tournament in Europe.

Australia will host the Women's T20 World Cup in the month of February-March before the 13th edition of the IPL caravan will roll from March end or April first week. IPL will once again fill our evenings with big hits and roars. After the cash-rich IPL, the cricketing focus will shift towards the ICC Men's World T20 in the month of October-November in Australia.

But before that, the global attention will shift towards Tokyo in July as Japan's capital city hosts the biggest sporting event on the planet i.e. Olympics. The Olympic Games will be held between July 24 and August 9.

So, fasten your seatbelt for the sporting spectacles lined-up for the year!

Football January - Premier League, ISL, I-League, La Liga, Serie A, CL, etc. May 23 - FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium, London May 30 - UEFA Champions League Final at Atatürk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul June 12 - July 12 Euro 2020 played across Europe, the final in London Jun 12 - July 12 - Copa America in Argentina and Colombia August - New Football League season begins Tennis January 20-February 2 - Australia Open May 18 - June 7 - French Open Jun 29 - July 6 - Wimbledon August 31 - September 13- US Open Cricket January 24 - March 4 - India's tour of New Zealand February 21 - March 8 - ICC Women's World T20 in Australia Feb-March - Pakistan Super League March - South Africa tour of India March - Australia in South Africa April - May IPL 2020 July-September - Pakistan tour of UK September - Asia Cup T20 Format September - England tour of India October - November - Men's T20 WC in Australia November - Pakistan tour of Zimbabwe Nov-Dec - India's tour of Australia December - Pakistan tour of NZ Golf April 9-12 - The Masters Championships May 11-17 - US PGA June 18-21 - US Open at Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, New York July 16-19 - British Open at Royal St George's Golf Club, Sandwich Kent England September 25-27- Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits (Haven, Wisconsin) MotorSport May 24 Auto Racing Indianapolis 500 Indianapolis, USA June 13-14 Auto Racing 88th 24 Hours of Le Mans Circuit de la Sarthe, Le Mans, France Other sports January 9-22 Multi-sports Winter Youth Olympics Lausanne, Switzerland February 26 - 1 March - Cycling - World Track Championships in Berlin, Germany March 13-15 - Athletics - World Athletics Indoor Championship in Nanjing, China May 1-17 - Ice Hockey - IIHF World Championship in Zürich & Lausanne, Switzerland June - Basketball - NBA Finals in USA/Canada June 27 - July 19 - Cycling - Tour de France July 24-August 9 - Multi-sports - SUMMER OLYMPICS, Tokyo, Japan August - October - Pro Kabaddi League August 25 - September 6 - Multi-sports - PARALYMPIC GAMES, Tokyo, Japan September 20-27 - Cycling - UCI Road World Championships in Aigle and Martigny, Switzerland