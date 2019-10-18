Indian boxers finish with 21 medals at the Asian Junior Championship

The highly impressive performances also helped India clinch the No. 1 position in the team rankings at the first-ever Junior Asian Challenge, where 21 top boxing nationals had participated.

Nation's Cup gold medallist Preeti Dahiya (60kg), one of the most talented upcoming Indian boxers, led the charge as she captured the gold after a gritty 3-2 win over Uzbekistan's Akhmedova Mokhira. Kalpana had to work equally hard in 46kg to stave off the challenge of Thailand's Yodwaree Thipsatcha for a 3-2 win on her way to the gold.

Tanishbir Kaur Sandhu, who lost the 80kg final at the Nation's Cup, made amends for it and emerged as the champion with a dominant 5-0 victory over Chinese Taipei's Lin Chien Yu. Also winning the gold was Alfiya Pathan in 80+ kg, thanks to a strong 5-0 win over Kazakhstan's Diana Magauyayeva.

Tamanna, who too had won a gold at the Nation's Cup, couldn't replicate those heroics in 48kg. She had to be content with just a silver this time after a 0-5 loss to Uzbekistan's Sabina Bobokulova.

Apart from her, others who bagged the silver medal were Tannu (52kg), Neha (54kg), Khushi (63kg), Sharvari Kalyankar (70kg), and Khushi (75kg).

Rinku (50kg), Ambeshori Devi (57kg) and Mahi Lama (66kg) contributed the bronze medals.

Among the boys, Suresh Visvanath showed his spirit and resilience in a tough 3-2 win over Philippines' Pamisa Eljay to take the gold in 46kg. Bishwamitra Chongtham had an easier path to the 48kg gold with his 5-0 win over Japan's Yuga Ozaki.

Yogesh Kagra (63kg), Jaydeep Rawat (66kg) and Rahul (70kg) all settled for silver after losing their respective finals. Vijay Singh (50kg), Victor Singh Shaikhom (52kg) and Vanshaj (60kg) collected the bronze medals.

The confident show put up by the youngsters at the continental level speaks volumes of how bright India's future is in this sport.

MEDALIST DETAILS

Asian Boxing Championship- Junior Girls

GOLD

46 Kg- Kalpana - Haryana

60 Kg-Preeti Dahiya- Haryana

80Kg- Tanishabir Kaur Sandhu-Punjab

+81Kg- Alfiya Pathan-Maharashtra

SILVER

48 Kg-Tamanna- Haryana

52Kg-Tannu- Haryana

54Kg-Neha- Haryana

63Kg- Khushi- Punjab

70Kg- Sharvari Kalyankar -Maharashtra

75Kg- Khushi -Haryana

BRONZE

50Kg-Rinku-Haryana

57Kg- Ambeshori Devi-Manipur

66Kg-Mahi Lama-MP

Asian Boxing Championship- Junior Boys

GOLD

46Kg- Suresh Visvanath

48Kg- Bishwamitra Chongtham

SILVER

63Kg-Yogesh Kagra

66Kg-Jaydeep Rawat

70Kg- Rahul

BRONZE

50Kg- Vijay Singh

52Kg-Victor Singh Shaikhom

60Kg- Vanshaj.

Source: Press Release