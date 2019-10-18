Indian boxers finish with 21 medals at the Asian Junior Championship

Dubai, October 18: India's junior boxers finished their ASBC Asian Junior Championship campaign on a high with a rich haul of 21 medals that included 13 medals by the girls' team and 8 medals by the boys' team as the tournament concluded in Fujairah, UAE on Thursday (October 17). While the girls contributed 4 gold, 6 silver and 3 bronze to the medal tally, the boys brought home 2 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze.
The highly impressive performances also helped India clinch the No. 1 position in the team rankings at the first-ever Junior Asian Challenge, where 21 top boxing nationals had participated.
Nation's Cup gold medallist Preeti Dahiya (60kg), one of the most talented upcoming Indian boxers, led the charge as she captured the gold after a gritty 3-2 win over Uzbekistan's Akhmedova Mokhira. Kalpana had to work equally hard in 46kg to stave off the challenge of Thailand's Yodwaree Thipsatcha for a 3-2 win on her way to the gold.
Tanishbir Kaur Sandhu, who lost the 80kg final at the Nation's Cup, made amends for it and emerged as the champion with a dominant 5-0 victory over Chinese Taipei's Lin Chien Yu. Also winning the gold was Alfiya Pathan in 80+ kg, thanks to a strong 5-0 win over Kazakhstan's Diana Magauyayeva.
Tamanna, who too had won a gold at the Nation's Cup, couldn't replicate those heroics in 48kg. She had to be content with just a silver this time after a 0-5 loss to Uzbekistan's Sabina Bobokulova.
Apart from her, others who bagged the silver medal were Tannu (52kg), Neha (54kg), Khushi (63kg), Sharvari Kalyankar (70kg), and Khushi (75kg).
Rinku (50kg), Ambeshori Devi (57kg) and Mahi Lama (66kg) contributed the bronze medals.
Among the boys, Suresh Visvanath showed his spirit and resilience in a tough 3-2 win over Philippines' Pamisa Eljay to take the gold in 46kg. Bishwamitra Chongtham had an easier path to the 48kg gold with his 5-0 win over Japan's Yuga Ozaki.
Yogesh Kagra (63kg), Jaydeep Rawat (66kg) and Rahul (70kg) all settled for silver after losing their respective finals. Vijay Singh (50kg), Victor Singh Shaikhom (52kg) and Vanshaj (60kg) collected the bronze medals.
The confident show put up by the youngsters at the continental level speaks volumes of how bright India's future is in this sport.
MEDALIST DETAILS
Asian Boxing Championship- Junior Girls
GOLD
46 Kg- Kalpana - Haryana
60 Kg-Preeti Dahiya- Haryana
80Kg- Tanishabir Kaur Sandhu-Punjab
+81Kg- Alfiya Pathan-Maharashtra
SILVER
48 Kg-Tamanna- Haryana
52Kg-Tannu- Haryana
54Kg-Neha- Haryana
63Kg- Khushi- Punjab
70Kg- Sharvari Kalyankar -Maharashtra
75Kg- Khushi -Haryana
BRONZE
50Kg-Rinku-Haryana
57Kg- Ambeshori Devi-Manipur
66Kg-Mahi Lama-MP
Asian Boxing Championship- Junior Boys
GOLD
46Kg- Suresh Visvanath
48Kg- Bishwamitra Chongtham
SILVER
63Kg-Yogesh Kagra
66Kg-Jaydeep Rawat
70Kg- Rahul
BRONZE
50Kg- Vijay Singh
52Kg-Victor Singh Shaikhom
60Kg- Vanshaj.
Source: Press Release