IOC sets four-week deadline for Tokyo Games decision amid coronavirus crisis

By Peter Thompson

Tokyo, March 23: The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is considering postponing the Tokyo Games and will make a decision in the next four weeks, but says cancellation is not on the agenda.

Pressure has grown on the IOC to confirm the Games, due to start on July 24, will not go ahead as scheduled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The virus has killed 14,457 people worldwide and that figure continues to rise.

IOC president Thomas Bach this week stated that different scenarios for staging the Games are being considered and on Sunday (March 22) revealed a timeframe for a call to be made.

Story first published: Monday, March 23, 2020, 0:00 [IST]
