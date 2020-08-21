Ishant Sharma, Sandesh Jhingan, Dutee Chand, Manu Bhaker chosen for Arjuna Award with 23 others: Full list of winners

India pacer Ishant Sharma and woman cricketer Deepti Sharma were chosen for the Arjuna Award. The sports fraternity also lauded the Arjuna recommendation of Winter Olympic Games legend Shiva Keshavan, who has represented India six times in the luge event at the Games from 1998 to 2018.

Rohit Sharma, 4 others chosen for Khel Ratna

Keshavan has won innumerable medals for India at the international level and has several worlds and Asian records to his name.

With the sports ministry pressing for recognition to the indigenous sport, the Arjuna Award list also included an athlete from kho-kho (Sudhakar Sarika Kale). The criteria for the awards takes into consideration the athletes' performances over a four-year period.

A weightage of 80 per cent is given to athletes winning medals at various international competitions with the remaining 20 per cent left to the discretion of the panel members.

Full list of Arjuna Awardees for 2020:

1. Atanu Das (Archery)

2. Dutee Chand (Athletics)

3. Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy (Badminton)

4. Chirag Chandrasekhar Shetty (Badminton)

5. Vishesh Bhriguvanshi (Basketball)

6. Subedar Manish Kaushik (Boxing)

7. Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing)

8. Ishant Sharma (Cricket)

9. Deepti Sharma (Cricket)

10. Sawant Ajay Anant (Equestrian)

11. Sandesh Jhingan (Football)

12. Aditi Ashok (Golf)

13. Akashdeep Singh (Hockey)

14. Deepika (Hockey)

15. Deepak (Kabaddi)

16. Kale Sarika Sudhakar (Kho Kho)

17. Dattu Baban Bhokanal (Rowing)

18. Manu Bhaker (Shooting)

19. Saurabh Chaudhary (Shooting)

20. Madhurika Suhas Patkar (Table Tennis)

21. Divij Sharan (Tennis)

22. Shiva Keshavan (Winter Sports)

23. Divya Kakran (Wrestling)

24. Rahul Aware (Wrestling)

25. Suyash Narayan Jadhav (Para Swimming)

26. Sandeep Para (Athletics)

27. Manish Narwal (Para Shooting).

Dhyan Chand Awardees:

1. Kuldip Singh Bhullar (Athletics)

2. Jincy Philips (Athletics)

3. Pradeep Shrikrishna Gandhe (Badminton)

4. Trupti Murgunde (Badminton)

5. N. Usha (Boxing)

6. Lakha Singh (Boxing)

7. Sukhvinder Singh Sandhu (Football)

8. Ajit Singh (Hockey)

9. Manpreet Singh (Kabaddi)

10. J. Ranjith Kumar (Para Athletics)

11. Satyaprakash Tiwari (Para Badminton)

12. Manjeet Singh (Rowing)

13. Late Shri Sachin Nag (Swimming)

14. Nandan P Bal (Tennis)

15. Netarpal Hooda (Wrestling)

Dronacharya Award (Lifetime category):

1. Dharmendra Tiwary (Archery)

2. Purushotham Rai (Athletics)

3. Shiv Singh (Boxing)

4. Romesh Pathania (Hockey)

5. Krishan Kumar Hooda (Kabaddi)

6. Vijay Bhalchandra Munishwar (Para Powerlifting)

7. Naresh Kumar (Tennis)

8. Om Parkash Dahiya (Wrestling)

Regular category:

Jude Felix Sebastian (Hockey)

Yogesh Malviya (Mallakhamb)

Jaspal Rana (Shooting)

Kuldeep Kumar Handoo (Wushu)

Gaurav Khanna (Para Badminton).