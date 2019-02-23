English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Basketball: Italy, Poland secure World Cup spots

By Opta
PietroAradori - Cropped
Pietro Aradori

London, Feb 23: Italy and Poland secured their spots at this year's FIBA Basketball World Cup after strong wins on Friday (February 22).

The three places from Group J in European qualifying have been confirmed after Italy and Poland joined leaders Lithuania.

Amedeo Della Valle (15 points) and Pietro Aradori (11) led Italy to a 75-41 thrashing of Hungary in Varese as they reached the World Cup for the first time since 2006.

Poland had a far trickier clash, getting past Croatia 77-69 in Varazdin thanks largely to Mateusz Ponitka (20 points and eight rebounds).

Group leaders Lithuania were too good for Netherlands 78-69.

In Group I, already-qualified pair Spain and Turkey recorded wins over Latvia and Slovenia respectively.

Montenegro closed in on grabbing third place thanks to a hard-fought 76-74 victory against Ukraine.

In Africa, Senegal qualified after cruising past Rwanda 81-41 in Group F.

The Central African Republic and Ivory Coast are still alive after victories over Mali and Nigeria respectively.

Jordan stayed alive in Asian qualifying after thrashing China 86-62, while there were also wins for New Zealand and South Korea, who have already booked their spots.

In the Americas, the United States thrashed Panama 111-80, Puerto Rico boosted their chances by upsetting Argentina in overtime and Mexico stunned Uruguay 88-77.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Read more about: basketball italy poland
    Story first published: Saturday, February 23, 2019, 11:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 23, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue