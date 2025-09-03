Not Pakistan or Sri Lanka, India just need to worry about This team in Asia Cup 2025, says Irfan Pathan

More sports Breanna Stewart Reflects On Frustrating Liberty Defeat To Golden State Valkyries Breanna Stewart voiced her frustration following the New York Liberty's defeat to the Golden State Valkyries. Despite the loss, they secured a playoff spot due to other results. The team's inconsistency has been a concern this season. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, September 3, 2025, 16:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Breanna Stewart expressed her frustration as the New York Liberty suffered a 66-58 defeat against the Golden State Valkyries on Tuesday. Despite this loss, which marked their fourth chance to secure a playoff spot, the Liberty still clinched a postseason berth thanks to the Phoenix Mercury's win over the Indiana Fever. The defending champions have struggled recently, losing four of their last six games and holding a 24-17 record.

The Liberty's inconsistency this season contrasts sharply with their previous title-winning campaign. In the game against the Valkyries, they started strong, leading by four points after the first quarter. However, a disastrous second quarter saw them outscored 26-8. They committed five turnovers and missed 83% of their three-point attempts during this period.

New York attempted to close the gap in the fourth quarter after trailing by 14 points at halftime. Unfortunately, Sandy Brondello's team couldn't mount a successful comeback. Stewart acknowledged the team's struggles, saying, "It's frustrating, it's tough. It's the story of our season right now." She highlighted issues like missed opportunities and poor spacing as ongoing challenges.

Despite these setbacks, New York secured their playoff spot with help from other teams' results. Stewart commented on the situation: "This has been disappointing, collectively... we have three games left, and we're not where we need to be." The team aims to improve in their remaining games to regain form before entering the playoffs.

The Liberty's journey this season has been challenging compared to last year's success. As they prepare for upcoming matches, they hope to address their weaknesses and find consistency in performance. With only three games left in the regular season, New York is determined to make necessary adjustments and enter the playoffs with renewed confidence.